Mufasa: The Lion King — plot, cast and everything we know

Mufasa: The Lion King tells the story of Mufasa's rise to becoming the iconic king of the Pride Lands.

After the success of the beloved The Lion King 2019 live-action adaptation, the prequel Mufasa: The Lion King is set to receive the same Disney treatment.

Oscar-winning director Barry Jenkins (Moonlight) will be directing Mufasa: The Lion King, which will tell the story of how Simba's father, Mufasa rose from a lion cub to becoming king of the Pride Lands.

Barry revealed at Disney's D23 Expo to Empire (opens in new tab) that: "This is a story about how Mufasa rose to royalty. He was born an orphaned cub, and in this film we get to explore his journey into the circle of life.

"Mufasa is who he is because of the people he has around him, and I saw that in myself. I had to make this movie. Because when I was 14 I was raising two nephews and there was a VHS tape that we watched about 95 times in the span of two days."

Here's everything we know about Mufasa: The Lion King...

Mufasa in Disney's 2019 adaptation of The Lion King. (Image credit: Disney)

When will Mufasa: The Lion King be released?

Disney D23 revealed that Mufasa: The Lion King is due to be released in theaters in 2024, but a specific date is yet to be announced.

Mufasa: The Lion King. 2024. pic.twitter.com/7rhorK8oLFSeptember 9, 2022 See more

What is the plot of Mufasa: The Lion King?

While the specific plot is being kept under wraps, we know that it will focus on the titular lion Mufasa's rise to being one of the greatest leaders of the Pride Lands, which will be told through the eyes of fan-favorites Timon, Pumbaa and Rafiki.

The prequel will also tell the origin story of Mufasa and his brother Taka — who later becomes known as the villain Scar.

Mufasa and Scar in the 2019 live-action adaptation of The Lion King. (Image credit: Alamy)

Who is in the cast of Mufasa: The Lion King?

Currently, the only confirmed actors starring in Mufasa: The Lion King are Aaron Pierre (Old) as Mufasa and Kelvin Harrison Jr, who recently played blues musician B. B. King in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis, as Scar/Taka.

However, according to The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab), Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen are apparently set to return as the much-loved meerkat Timon and warthog Pumbaa.

Is there a trailer for Mufasa: The Lion King?

There is currently no trailer out for Mufasa: The Lion King. However, attendees at the Disney D23 exhibition were shown footage of the movie which showed Pride Rock with a voiceover of Rafiki along with a melody from the iconic Lion King soundtrack.

In the Pride Lands, baby Mufasa is then swept away in a flood, which could be the potential birth of his orphan story and how he ends up in the ruthless world alone.