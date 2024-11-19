How to Train Your Dragon: release date, first look, cast and everything we know about the live-action remake

One of the most beloved animated movies of the 21st century, How to Train Your Dragon has spawned sequels, TV shows and now a live-action remake. Set to be one of the big blockbusters of 2025, the live-action How to Train Your Dragon looks to continue the original movie’s legacy.

While Disney has had a penchant for making live-action versions of its beloved animated movies (with another one coming in 2025 with Lilo & Stitch), this is the first classic DreamWorks animated movie to get such treatment. While there will be plenty new with the movie making the switch to live action, there are some constants remaining, including a cast member from the animated movies reprising their role.

Read on to find out everything you need to know about the live-action How to Train Your Dragon.

DreamWorks is releasing How to Train Your Dragon exclusively in movie theaters in the US, UK and most of the world on June 13.

The movie was filmed for IMAX, so it will be shown on the massive screens when it is released (as well as standard screens if you don’t want to pay the upcharge). IMAX potentially could make some of the animated movie’s incredible flying sequences truly breathtaking when filmed in live action.

If this has got you excited to watch the original animated classic, How to Train Your Dragon is currently streaming on Max in the US; it is available via digital on-demand in the UK.

How to Train Your Dragon cast

The How to Train Your Dragon voice cast for the animated movies was great, but unfortunately, Jay Baruchel and company won’t be able to reprise their roles seeing as most of the main cast were kids. However, there is one holdover from the animated movies — Gerard Butler is once again playing Stoick, Hiccup’s father.

As for the new cast, Mason Thames (The Black Phone) is taking on the lead role of Hiccup, the young Viking who’s conflicted about taking on the tradition of killing dragons. He’s joined by Nico Parker (Suncoast) as Astrid and Nick Frost (Skeleton Crew) as Gobber, as well as Julian Denison (Y2K), Gabriel Howell (Nightsleeper), Bronwyn James (Wicked), Harry Trevaldwyn (Smothered), Ruth Codd (The Midnight Club), Peter Serafinowicz (Guardians of the Galaxy) and Murray McArthur (The Rings of Power).

How to Train Your Dragon plot

Many of you are already probably familiar with the plot of the animated movie, but just in case, here is the official synopsis for the live-action How to Train Your Dragon:

“On the rugged isle of Berk, where Vikings and dragons have been bitter enemies for generations, Hiccup stands apart. The inventive yet overlooked son of Chief Stoick the Vast, Hiccup defies centuries of tradition when he befriends Toothless, a feared Night Fury dragon. Their unlikely bond reveals the true nature of dragons, challenging the very foundations of Viking society.

“With the fierce and ambitious Astrid and the village’s quirky blacksmith Gobber by his side, Hiccup confronts a world torn by fear and misunderstanding.

“As an ancient threat emerges, endangering both Vikings and dragons, Hiccup’s friendship with Toothless becomes the key to forging a new future. Together, they must navigate the delicate path toward peace, soaring beyond the boundaries of their worlds and redefining what it means to be a hero and a leader”

How to Train Your Dragon trailer

DreamWorks has released the official teaser trailer for How to Train Your Dragon, and to be honest it looks really good. Check it out for yourself right here:

How To Train Your Dragon | Official Teaser Trailer - YouTube Watch On

How to Train Your Dragon director

In addition to Butler carrying over from the animated movies, so too is director Dean DeBlois, who directed all three animated movies in the How to Train Your Dragon franchise. He also directed the animated Lilo & Stich movie. This is going to his first live-action narrative movie (he did direct a documentary following the band Of Monsters and Men).

How to Train Your Dragon behind the scenes

The live-action version of How to Train Your Dragon is being produced by Marc Platt (Wicked, La La Land) and Adam Siegel (Drive, 2 Guns).

John Powell, who was nominated for his score for the animated How to Train Your Dragon, is back to do the same for the live-action movie.

As we mentioned, the movie was shot in IMAX, which will help make many of the sequences in the movie feel as epic as possible.

And if you’re curious about where they shot How to Train Your Dragon, reports indicate that the movie was filmed in Northern Ireland.