Y2K: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the A24 comedy

The Y2K bug, where people fretted that computers would go haywire when the turn of the century happened, turned out to be a whole lot of nothing. But the 2024 new movie Y2K, hailing from Saturday Night Live alum Kyle Mooney, is a comedy that revisits the old conspiracy theory and wonders what may have happened if the tech crash really did take place.

Y2K joins a busy A24 slate to end the year, as the popular mini studio also has The Front Room, A Different Man, We Live in Time, Heretic and Babygirl set to release before the end of the year. All of those movies join a slate that has already come out that includes Problemista, Love Lies Bleeding, Civil War, Tuesday, MaXXXine and Sing Sing.

Intrigued? Here's everything you need to know about Y2K.

Y2K is going to premiere exclusively in movie theaters nationwide in the US on December 6. At this time we don't have any details on a release date for the movie outside of the US.

Y2K cast

The cast of Y2K features a lot of young stars that many will be familiar with. Leading the way is Jaeden Martell, who has starred in IT, Knives Out and Defending Jacob. The other headliner is Rachel Zegler, the breakout star of West Side Story and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. Julian Dennison (The Hunt for the Wilderpeople, Deadpool 2) rounds out the main trio.

Other confirmed members of the cast are musicians The Kid Laroi (making his acting debut) and Fred Durst, who starred in another A24 movie earlier this year, I Saw the TV Glow. Kyle Mooney is also set to appear in the movie.

Y2K plot

From a script by Mooney and Evan Winter, here is the official synopsis for Y2K:

"On the last night of 1999, two high school juniors crash a New Years Eve party, only to find themselves fighting for their lives in this dial-up disaster comedy."

Y2K trailer

Prepare for the technological mayhem of Y2K that we never got with the official Y2K trailer directly below:

Y2K | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

Y2K reviews

Y2K originally screened at the 2024 South by Southwest Film Festival back in the spring, so a number of reviews for the movie are already available. Looking big picture, Y2K is currently (as of August 20) rated "Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes .

Y2K director

Mooney, in addition to writing the script and appearing in the movie, also directed Y2K. This is the former SNL star's first directing gig. He did previously write the script for Brigsby Bear.