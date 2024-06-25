The Front Room: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Brandy horror movie

Music icon/actress Brandy makes her return to the horror genre with the 2024 new movie The Front Room, another enticing entry from popular production company A24.

A24 has become a signal for movie fans that something unique is on its way, including in the horror genre, as the company has been behind recent horror hits like The Witch, Hereditary, Midsommar, X, Lamb and Talk to Me. The Front Room is one of many A24 movies coming out in 2024, a list that already includes Love Lies Bleeding, Civil War and Tuesday.

So, hailing from one of the most dynamic distributors of movies today, what does The Front Room have waiting for movie fans? Here's everything you need to know.

The Front Room premieres exclusively in US movie theaters on September 6. A UK release date for the movie has not yet been announced.

The movie shares its release date with a more comedic take on horror, as Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is also set to premiere on September 6.

The Front Room cast

Brandy Norwood, better known simply as Brandy, stars in The Front Room as Belinda. Brandy first broke out as a singer, but she also dipped her toe into acting with starring roles in the TV movie of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella, I Still Know What You Did Last Summer and the TV series Moesha. More recently, she starred in the TV series Star and Queens, as well as the Netflix Christmas movie Best. Christmas. Ever!

Starring alongside Brandy in The Front Room are Andrew Burnap (Under the Banner of Heaven, WeCrashed), Neal Huff (A Murder at the End of the World, Mare of Easttown) and Kathryn Hunter (Poor Things, Andor).

The Front Room plot

Based on a short story by Susan Hill, Max and Sam Eggers wrote the script for The Front Room. Here is the official synopsis:

"Everything goes to hell for newly-pregnant Belinda (Brandy) after her mother-in-law (Kathryn Hunter) moves in. As the diabolical guest tries to get her claws on the child, Belinda must draw the line somewhere…"

The Front Room trailer

Watch the official trailer for The Front Room right here:

The Front Room directors

In addition to writing the script, twins Max and Sam Eggers are also directing The Front Room. While this is their first feature as directors, their name should be familiar to many movie fans, as they are the half-siblings to acclaimed director Robert Eggers. Max previously worked with Robert as the co-writer on the movie The Lighthouse, while Sam's most notable previous credit is working on the documentary Olympia about Oscar-winning actress Olympia Dukakis.