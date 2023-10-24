Best. Christmas. Ever!: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Brandy movie

Calling all fans of Christmas movies and R&B sensation Brandy, as the multihyphenate star is set to appear in Best. Christmas. Ever! The movie follows the story of two estranged college friends reuniting for the holidays. While one is quite cheerful about Christmas time, the other one is the poster child for "bah humbug." Given the opposite sentiments these pals share, time will tell as to who will rub off on whom as they spend Christmas together.

Here’s everything we know about Best. Christmas. Ever!

Best. Christmas. Ever! premieres on Netflix on Thursday, November 16. That means those hoping to watch the movie will need a subscription to the streaming service. Currently, Netflix offers a few options for would-be subscribers.

Best. Christmas. Ever! trailer

The trailer definitely aims to get viewers in a feel-good mood for the holiday season. Take a look at the clip for yourself.

Best. Christmas. Ever! plot

Here is a description of the Best. Christmas. Ever! plot as described by Netflix site Tudum:

"’Twas five days before Christmas and all through the house, the Sanders prepared for the holidays but Charlotte had doubts.

"Our story begins when Charlotte receives a holiday newsletter from her college friend Jackie that makes her feel like a bit of a Grinch. After all, Charlotte is stuck in a job she doesn’t much like and her family’s finances are tight. Meanwhile, Jackie recently sold her aviation company for millions of dollars and is enjoying an early retirement with her loving husband and incredibly smart children.

"As the Sanders family embarks on their long drive to Charlotte’s sister’s house, where they intend to spend the holidays, everyone is surprised when they unexpectedly arrive at the Jennings’ home instead. All except for Charlotte’s mischievous son Grant (Wyatt Hunt) — and his trusty stuffed sidekick Monkey Bob — who put the wrong address into the GPS. Now that they’re stuck spending Christmas with the Jennings, Charlotte makes it her mission to prove that Jackie’s life isn’t all it’s cracked up to be, but she also may learn a lesson or two about the spirit of the season along the way."

Best. Christmas. Ever! cast

Brandy Norwood, Madison Validum and Heather Graham in Best. Christmas. Ever! (Image credit: Scott Everett White/Netflix)

As previously mentioned, Brandy Norwood stars in Best. Christmas. Ever! The Grammy-winning artist is known for hits like "The Boy Is Mine," "Have You Ever" and "I Wanna Be Down." She is also not a stranger to Hollywood, having starred in things like The Game, Moesha, Cinderella and Star.

Starring alongside Brandy in Best. Christmas. Ever! are Heather Graham, Jason Biggs and Matt Cedeño. Graham has been featured in The Hangover franchise, Biggs was in the Orange Is the New Black and Cedeño can be seen in Ruthless.

Best. Christmas. Ever! director

Mary Lambert took to the director’s chair for Best. Christmas. Ever! She previously directed Pet Semetary (1989), The in Crowd and A Castle for Christmas, just to name a few of her projects.