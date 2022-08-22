It hardly seems real that 25 years ago, millions of people were huddled around their televisions watching legends Brandy and Whitney Houston portray the first Black live-action Cinderella and Fairy Godmother in Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella. The monumental event spawned a number of hit songs and became an instant classic among its viewers. Now in a joyous occasion for fans, ABC brings forth Cinderella: The Reunion, A Special Edition of 20/20, airing on Tuesday, August 25, starting at 8 pm ET/PT. Watch the special on Hulu (opens in new tab).

The three-hour affair kicks off with a 60-minute event featuring interviews with the original members of the cast and crew, some rare behind-the-scenes footage with Whitney Houston and a few discussions with stars of today who were impacted by the project. Immediately following this, ABC will be rebroadcasting the original Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella live-action film. This will mark the first time in two decades that the movie has been aired on TV.

As if you weren’t already excited, check out the trailer.

If you’re ready to embrace your inner princess, here’s how you can watch Cinderella: The Reunion, A Special Edition of 20/20.

How to Watch Cinderella: The Reunion, A Special Edition of 20/20

Cinderella: The Reunion, A Special Edition of 20/20 airs live exclusively on ABC on Tuesday, August 25, beginning at 8 pm ET/PT. For anyone who's cut the cord and moved away from traditional cable/satellite television, ABC is available on live TV streaming services such as Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV.

Additionally, the event will be available to stream the next day on Hulu. Currently, Hulu offers both an ad-free and ad-supported subscription.

There is currently no set release date for the special to air in the UK. However, it seems likely that the event will make its way to Disney Plus so the Brits can share in the fun.

How to Watch Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella on streaming platforms

If you’re someone that can’t wait until the reunion special or just can’t get enough of the film, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella is currently already streaming on Disney Plus in both the US and the UK.

Who is in Cinderella: The Reunion, A Special Edition of 20/20?

As previously mentioned, the event kicks off with interviews with the original cast. This list includes Brandy, Whoopi Goldberg, Paolo Montalban, Victor Garber, Bernadette Peters, Jason Alexander and Veanne Cox. (Unfortunately, both Whitney Houston and Natalie Desselle who played Minerva are deceased.)

Joining the cast to discuss how they were impacted by the film are Tony and Emmy-winning actor Billy Porter (Pose, The Amazon Original Cinderella), Toddrick Hall (Celebrity Big Brother, Dear White People) and star of the off-Broadway tour of Beauty and the Beast, Jade Jones.

Lastly, film producers Debra Martin Chase and Neil Meron, along with costume designer Ellen Mirojnick, will be on hand to offer their own reflections on the game-changing film.