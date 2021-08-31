Amazon’s 'Cinderella’ — everything to know about the modern musical fairytale with Camila Cabello and James Corden

Amazon’s Cinderella gives a modern twist to a classic fairytale that every parent and child knows extremely well. In this version, Cinderella (Camila Cabello) is an aspiring fashion designer who sees the royal ball as a chance to showcase her creations, but will catching the eye of a prince get in the way of pursuing her dreams? The musical comedy is written by Pitch Perfect screenwriter Kay Cannon from an idea by James Corden who also plays a footman turned mouse!

So here's all we can tell you about this glorious new adaptation of Cinderella on Amazon Prime Video...

Amazon's Cinderella launches worldwide on Friday 3 September. The one-off Amazon Prime Video film runs for 113 mins.

Amazon’s Cinderella trailer

'Dresses by Ella', lots of dancing in fancy costume, a fantasy kingdom... so take a look them all in the fabulous trailer for Amazon's Cinderella right here...

Amazon’s Cinderella cast

As well as Camila Cebello and James Corden there are some familiar faces in the film’s royal family too, with Pierce Brosnan as King Rowan and Minnie Driver as Queen Beatrice while rising star Nicholas Galitzine plays Prince Robert, who falls for Cinderella. Idina Menzel meanwhile plays stepmother Vivian and look out for Billy Porter, of Pose fame, who plays genderless fairy godparent Fab G.

Nicholas Galitzine and Camila Cabello in Amazon's Cinderella. (Image credit: Amazon)

The royals in Amazon's Cinderella played by Pierce Brosnan, Minnie Driver and Nicholas Galitzine. (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Camila Cabello on taking the lead role in Amazon’s Cinderella…

Singer Camila Cabello, who rose to fame on The X Factor USA as a member of girl group Fifth Harmony before going solo, makes her acting debut as Cinderella, and admits to feeling the pressure of taking on such a well-known role. “I have been performing for a long time, but playing such an iconic character was another level,’ says Camila, 24. “In this story, she is realising what she really wants from her life, and it’s not a prince. She wants a career, and she is being told that’s impossible. I love that she dares to be different.”

Despite her initial reservations, Cuban-born Camila, who moved to the United States when she was five, loved being Cinderella. As well as drawing on her own upbringing to help flesh out her character, she also found herself learning some life lessons. "No way did I ever think I would be able to do this," she says. "Growing up, my family didn’t have a lot of money. Playing this role has only made me stronger – I think Cinderella made me a more kick-ass woman."

Amazon's Cinderella is a fashion designer (who sings). (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Idina Menzel on playing stepmother Vivian in Amazon’s Cinderella

What would the story of Cinderella be without a wicked stepmother, and in this version she’s played by Frozen’s Idina Menzel. But this stepmother, called Vivian, is no pantomime villain. She is a woman who has had her dreams squashed, has lost two husbands and just wants what’s best for her two daughters. "Writer/director Kay Cannon has a way of finding the humour and the celebration in these characters," says Idina, 50, famous as the voice star on smash hit film Frozen plus Wicked on stage. "And thankfully for someone like me, Kay is naturally musical – she understands how to bob and weave in and out of a song and a scene to make it believable and exciting."

Sing along with Idina Menzel as the stepmother in Amazon's Cinderella. (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Billy Porter on playing fairy godparent Fab G in Amazon’s Cinderella

The role of Cinderella’s fairy godmother has been reimagined for this version - now she has Fab G, a genderless fairy godparent played by Emmy-winning Pose star Billy Porter. "This idea that magic has no gender, and that the world is ready for a different kind of Fab G, is just beyond," says Billy, 51. "As an African-American queer man in showbusiness, it took me a long time to get to my place in the world. I believe this character is a manifestation of that – and that is awesome. Love is the point of this movie. All kinds of love, but the love of oneself first."

We can't wait to see the spells cast by Fab G in Amazon's Cinderella. (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

