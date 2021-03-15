'Leonardo' starring Poldark’s Aidan Turner — release date, cast, trailer and our handy guide to the Amazon Prime biopic

Who would be the perfect casting as Leonardo da Vinci? Fans of Poldark star Aidan Turner (and he has many!) are certainly in for a treat as he’s set to play legendary Italian artist, engineer and inventor in Amazon Prime Video’s new eight-part biopic.

Set in Italy in the 1400s, the costume drama sees Leonardo da Vinci under suspicion of murder from a Milan police officer who begins looking into the genius's life and work in a bid to uncover exactly what links him to the case.

Aidan Turner says: “As we know, Leonardo da Vinci was a man who created an incredible body of work across so many disciplines. As an actor, to explore the inner workings of this great artist was a very exciting and humbling experience and I feel so fortunate to have worked with such a great team in Rome to make this series happen."

Created by Sherlock writer Stephen Thompson and The Man in the High Castle's Frank Spotnitz, the series also stars The Good Doctor’s Freddie Highmore as the police detective investigating da Vinci and James D'Arcy as real-life Italian prince Ludovico Sforza.

"The intention is not just to say that Leonardo was a genius, but to really show why he was a genius and have the audience understand what it was that made him so brilliant and radical and centuries ahead of this time," says Spotnitz. "To do that, you need to get really close to his work."

Eight-part drama Leonardo will launch in the UK and Ireland on April 16 on Amazon Prime Video. A US release date is still to be confirmed.

Leonardo cast — Aidan Turner as Leonardo da Vinci

The Irish actor who takes the titular role in Leonardo earned a legion of fans for his portrayal of 18th century Cornish hero Ross Poldark (including his famous shirtless scything scene in Season 1) in the 2015 revival of the BBC1 series Poldark, which came to an end in 2019 after five hit series. Aidan also starred in the BBC’s supernatural comedy drama Being Human, alongside Russell Tovey. He’s also known for playing dwarf Kíli in The Hobbit movie trilogy and for appearances in Humans and the BBC1 Agatha Christie adaptation And Then There Were None in 2015.

Leonardo cast — Freddie Highmore as Stefano Giraldi

Freddie Highmore plays Stefano Giraldi, the dogged police officer convinced Leonardo is a murderer. Child star Freddie rose to fame on the big screen in Finding Neverland and the 2005 Tim Burton version of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory alongside Johnny Depp. Since then he’s taken the lead in the Psycho prequel series Bates Motel as serial killer Norman Bates, and is currently starring as Shaun Murphy, a surgeon with autism, in the The Good Doctor Season 4.

Leonardo cast — James D’Arcy as Ludovico Sforza

James D’Arcy plays Italian prince Ludovico Sforza. He's had a long career, but is best known for his portrayal of Howard Stark’s butler Edwin Jarvis in Marvel's TV series Agent Carter and the 2019 film Avengers: Endgame. He played Colonel Winnant in Christopher Nolan’s 2017 war movie Dunkirk and is known for playing murder suspect Lee Ashworth in the second series of ITV’s Broadchurch, as well as for starring in Secret Diary of a Call Girl, Homeland and Das Boot.

Who else is starring in Leonardo?

Max Bennett, aka Ross Poldark’s nemesis Monk Adderley, is joining his old cast mate Aidan Tuner in the show as real-life Italian politician Cesare Borgia. The cast also features plenty of Italian acting talent, including Bond star Giancarlo Giannini as painter and sculptor Andrea del Verrocchio, as well as Matilda De Angelis (The Undoing) as Caterina da Cremona, the mysterious muse and dearest friend, and Medici star Miriam Dalmazio. Carlos Cuevas (Merlì) plays Salaì, Leonardo's apprentice and trusted friend.

Is there a Leonardo trailer?

Not yet, watch this space!