James Corden - things you didn't know about the TV star

From acting and singing, to writing, presenting and producing TV shows... there isn't a lot that James Corden can't do. He launched his career as a TV reporter on BBC's Good Morning with Anne and Nick, before going on to co-create and star in shows like Fat Friends and Gavin and Stacey alongside Ruth Jones.

Since then he has won awards for his theatre role in One Man, Two Guvnors, hosted Sky 1 sports panel show A League of Their Own, and made appearances as Craig Owens in Doctor Who. James has also landed roles in huge films like Into the Woods, Trolls World Tour, Ocean's 8 and Cats, and has duetted with some of the most famous people in the world in his Carpool Karaoke sketches as part of his time on The Late Late Show.

But what else is there to know about James Corden? Here are 7 things you might not know about the TV star...

1. His dad was a musician in the Royal Air Force band

James grew up in London, England, with his parents, Margaret and Malcolm Corden and his two sisters, Andrea and Ruth. While his mum worked as a social worker, his dad played the saxophone in the Royal Air Force band before later becoming a salesman of Christian books and bibles.

A post shared by James Corden (@j_corden) A photo posted by on

2. An OBE isn't the only award he has been given

James was appointed Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in the 2015 New Year Honours for his incredible services to drama. But it isn't just his honour that he received from Princess Anne at Buckingham Palace that he has been given. James has also won a Tony Award for his acting, an Emmy Award for his hosting role on The Late Late Show, and a BAFTA for co-creating legendary sitcom Gavin and Stacey.

James is the host of The Late Late show on CBS. (Image credit: Getty)

3. He used to get teased at school for his unusual middle name

While these days James is used to being the one making the jokes, that hasn't always been the case. Back in his school days the TV funnyman found himself on the receiving end of the banter when word got around that his middle name is Kimberley. He once told Heat magazine: "Literally every man in my family has the name - it's a tradition. For ages I pretended it was Karl, but my sister was going out with one of my mates and told him, then he told the whole school. It wasn't great!"

4. Dominic Cooper used to be his flatmate

James and Dominic have been friends since they were young, and even shared a flat together in their 20s. The pair discussed their time as roomies when Dominic appeared as a guest on James's The Late Late Show... "We only had one piece of cutlery, which was a spatula," Cooper recalled. "And I remember a really depressing evening where he [James] caught me - he came home and I was just eating baked beans with the spatula." James added: "There was one time, for about three weeks, all that was in our fridge was a chocolate bunny and half a Vitamin Water, and that was it!" Dominic also introduced James to his long-term friend Julia Carey, who James went on to marry in 2012 and the couple now have three children together.

Dominic introduced James to his wife, Julia. (Image credit: Getty)

5. He's had a UK number one single

James recorded a single with grim artist Dizzee Rascal called 'Shout' which was based on the Tears for Fears son with the same name. The song, from which all the proceeds went to London's Great Ormond Street Hospital, was released as the unofficial anthem for the England team at the 2010 World Cup and sold more that 100,000 in its first week on sale. But Dizzee isn't the only star James has duetted with... he also covered Yaz's 80s ballard 'Only You' with the one and only Kylie Minogue for her 2015 Christmas album.

6. Carpool Karaoke

James got the idea for Carpool Karaoke after driving around London singing songs with George Michael for Comic Relief in 2011. Since then he has sung with some of the most famous faces in the world, including Sir Paul McCartney, Bruno Mars, Madonna, Adele, Mariah Carey, Michelle Obama, Stevie Wonder, Elton John, One Direction and Justin Bieber to name but a few.

7. He's got homes in the US and the UK

While James spends the majority of his time in the US now due to his work commitments on The Late Late Show, he does still have roots in the UK and comes back whenever he can. While in the US he lives with his family in Los Angeles, but he still owns a home in London, in the affluent Belsize Park, nonetheless.

James Corden's fact file

Answers to the most frequently asked questions about the TV star....

How old is he?

James Corden's age is 42. He was born on 22 August 1978.

Is he married?

James Corden married his wife, Julia Carey on 15th September 2012.

Does he have children?

James Corden has three children called Max, Carey and Charlotte.

Where was he born?

James Corden was born in Hillingdon, London.

How tall is he?

James Corden is 1.73 metres.

Twitter: @JKCorden

Instagram: @j_corden

We work hard to ensure that all information is correct. Facts that change over time, such as age, will be correct, to the best of our knowledge, at the time of the last article update.