Is Saturday Night Live new on April 19?

When will we be hearing the classic call to welcome — “Live from New York, it’s Saturday Night” — next? Well, it won’t be this week, Saturday, April 19, as the Saturday Night Live season 50 not airing a new episode. In fact, it’ll be a couple of weeks, as it looks like the next time the comedy series will be back with a new episode is on May 3.

SNL is coming off three straight weeks of new episodes that aired on March 29, April 5 and April 12. Hosts for those episodes included Mikey Madison (and Morgan Wallen’s now infamous quick exit after being the musical performer), Jack Black and Jon Hamm. On average that’s been about how many shows SNL produces in a row this season before taking a mini break.

But if you have made watching SNL part of your weekly habit, NBC is going to air a rerun of the show at its usual 11:30 pm ET time slot on April 19 (we’d expect the same for next Saturday, April 26). You can watch that if you have access to NBC through a pay-TV provider, TV antenna or live TV streaming service. Or you can watch any previous episode of SNL if you are a Peacock subscriber.

As for the May 3 episode of SNL, Abbott Elementary star and creator Quinta Brunson has been tapped to host, joined by musical guest Benson Boone. Abbott Elementary season 4 recently wrapped, which WTW’s own Terrell Smith called the best of the series to date.

This will be Brunson’s second time hosting SNL, she previously hosted during SNL season 48 in 2023. Among the highlights from Brunson’s initial episode was this hilarious sketch depicting a traffic altercation:

Traffic Altercation - SNL - YouTube Watch On

We’re approaching the end of SNL’s historic 50th season. While nothing is confirmed, most SNL seasons the last few years have had about 20 episodes (save for 2023, which had 18, impacted by the 2023 Hollywood strikes). Brunson’s episode on May 3 is going to be the 18th episode of SNL this season, so many expect there to be two to three more before they shut things down for the year.

