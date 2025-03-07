3 Best Mikey Madison movies (ranked): where to watch Anora and more

If you didn’t know who Mikey Madison was before, you certainly do now as the actress earned the highest accolade in Hollywood with her Oscar Best Actress win for the movie Anora. What else has she been in and where can you watch the best Mikey Madison movies?

Madison only has a handful of movie credits to her name (most smaller indie movies you'd have to be a big cinephile to have caught), though she did also star in notable TV series Better Things, streaming on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK, and Lady in the Lake on Apple TV Plus. But among her notable roles include working with one of Hollywood’s most famous directors, a major franchise and, of course, her Oscar-winning role.

Here are the best Mikey Madison movies to watch right now and where you can find them.

3. Scream (2022)

Mikey Madison in Scream (Image credit: Paramount Pictures/Moviestore Collection/Alamy)

Mikey Madison was part of the new generation of characters that revitalized the Scream franchise, appearing alongside Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, Jack Quaid, Jasmin Savoy-Brown, Mason Gooding and Dylan Minnette as the teens of Woodsboro tormented once again by Ghostface. Looking back, this is a really strong ensemble of young actors, many of whom we get to see die on screen, which can always be fun.

Streaming on Netflix and Paramount Plus in the US; available via digital on-demand in the UK.

2. Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood (2019)

Mikey Madison in Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood (Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

When Anora director Sean Baker accepted his Oscar for Best Director, he credited presenter Quentine Tarantino, saying that without Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood there would be no Anora. That’s because Tarantino cast Madison in his reimagined Hollywood history in the role of Sadie. It’s not a big role, as she only appears on screen in the final 20 or so minutes, but it is arguably the most memorable part of the movie, as she plays one of Charles Manson’s followers who attempts to kill Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) but ends up taking a can of dog food to the nose, being attacked by a pit bull and then being torched with a flamethrower (the ending to that movie is just insane). Maybe we don’t see the depth here like we do in Anora, but getting cast by Tarantino certainly makes you one to watch in Hollywood, something Madison has been able to build on.

Available via digital on-demand in the US; streaming on Netflix and Prime Video in the UK.

1. Anora (2024)

Mikey Madison in Anora (Image credit: Cannes Film Festival)

This was Madison’s breakout role, playing Ani, an exotic dancer and escort who gets swept into a whirlwind marriage with the son of a Russian oligarch in what is almost a Cinderella story. However, the fairy tale comes crashing down when her new husband’s parents find out about the marriage and work to quickly annul it. Madison’s work here is phenomenal, allowing us as an audience to fall for Ani as she realizes the life-changing situation she has at her feet, to root for her as she fights (sometimes literally) for her new marriage and ultimately feel for her as she puts her heart on the line. To win an Oscar at such a young age (25, making her the ninth youngest Best Actress winner to date) and for such a worthy performance only makes me excited to see what Madison does next.

If you’re interested in knowing, Anora is also Madison’s highest rated movie on Rotten Tomatoes, with “Certified Fresh” score of 93%.

Available via digital on-demand in the US and UK; playing in select movie theaters; streaming on Hulu in the US starting March 17.