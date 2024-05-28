Anora: cast, reviews, plot and everything we know about the Sean Baker movie

After a phenomenal reception at the Cannes Film Festival where it won the coveted Palme d'Or, is Sean Baker's latest movie Anora on track for a Best Picture nomination?

The Palme d'Or is one of the most prestigious prizes in all of cinema and in recent years has been a harbinger for Best Picture nominations, as three of the four most recent Cannes winners (Anatomy of a Fall, Triangle of Sadness and Parasite) were then feted by the Academy (in the case of Parasite, it also went on to win the Best Picture). Another feather in Anora's cap is that it is the first US movie to win the Palme d'Or since 2011's The Tree of Life, which also was nominated for Best Picture.

However, we won't officially know if Anora can convert its Palme win to a Best Picture nomination until winter 2025. But here is what we do know about the movie, including when general audiences may get to see it, who's in it and more.

There is no confirmed release date for Anora at this time.

The movie does have US distribution lined up, through Neon and FilmNation Entertainment. With its high-profile Cannes win, we would guess that the companies will plan to release Anora as part of the 2024 new movie lineup. When we have information on a release date we'll add it here.

Anora cast

Leading the way for Anora is Mikey Madison as the titular Anora. Madison is a star on the rise, with plenty of noteworthy credits to her name already, including Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, The Addams Family, Scream and the TV series Better Things. She is also set to star in the upcoming summer TV series Lady in the Lake.

The other two main cast members in Anora are Yuriy Borisov (Compartment Number 6) and Mark Eydelshteyn (Strana Sasha). IMDb lists other members of the cast, including Ivy Wolk, Karren Karagulian, Darya Ekamasova, Lindsey Normington and Vache Tovmasyan.

Anora plot

As he has done with all of his movies, Sean Baker pulled double duty directing and writing Anora. Here is the official synopsis for Anora:

"Anora, a young sex worker from Brooklyn, gets her chance at a Cinderella story when she meets and impulsively marries the son of an oligarch. Once the news reaches Russia, her fairytale is threatened as the parents set out for New York to get the marriage annulled."

Anora trailer

There is no trailer for Anora at this time, but when one becomes available we’ll add it here.

Anora reviews

In addition to the Cannes jury liking the movie, critics who saw it at the festival did as well. As of May 28, Anora is rated "Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes with a 97% positive score.

Sean Baker movies

Sean Baker is a fixture of independent film circles, though his movies have been getting more widespread attention in recent years. Here is a full rundown of his feature-length movies: