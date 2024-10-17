One of the most anticipated fall entries on the 2024 new movie calendar is now playing, Sean Baker’s Cannes Palme d’Or-winning love story Anora.

Of course, if you know anything about Baker’s work, you can expect that this won’t be your typical love story. The director has been a major figure of independent cinema over the last decade, making acclaimed and original movies like Tangerine, The Florida Project and Red Rover. With Anora though, there’s high expectation that it could be an Oscar contender this year after becoming the first American movie to win the Palme d’Or since 2011 (Terrence Malick’s Tree of Life).

If this has been one on your watchlist or you’ve caught a trailer and are intrigued to watch Anora, we’ve got everything you need to know about it right here.

How to watch Anora in movie theaters

Anora is now playing in select US movie theaters. As of October 17, Anora is only playing in Los Angeles and New York movie theaters. The movie is going to expand to additional US cities in the coming weeks. UK movie fans can expect Anora to premiere in cinemas for them on November 1.

If you want to see where and when Anora is playing near you, check out Fandango, which is able to show all of the movie theaters playing the movie in your area and available showtimes. You can also purchase your Anora ticket directly through the site.

Have a specific movie theater that you like to frequent? If so it’s worth looking into movie theater subscription and membership programs. Offered by a number of US and UK movie theater chains, these programs allow moviegoers to get free, discounted and allotments of movie tickets every month. Subscribers/members can also get deals on concessions, waived online fees and other perks.

Is Anora streaming?

No, Anora is not streaming right now. Nor is the movie available on-demand. The only way to see Anora is by going to see it in a movie theater.

As for when that may change, we don’t have any details on when or where Anora is going to be made available for on-demand rental or make its way to a major streaming platform. When information on either of those options come out we’ll be sure to include it right here.

What else to know about Anora

Sean Baker wrote and directed Anora, with Mikey Madison starring in the titular role. Here is the official synopsis:

“Sean Baker's Palme d'Or winner Anora is an audacious, thrilling and comedic variation on a modern day Cinderella story. Mikey Madison captivates as Ani, a young sex worker from Brooklyn whose life takes an unexpected turn when she meets and impulsively marries Vanya, the impetuous son of a Russian billionaire. However, when Vanya's parents catch wind of the union, they send their henchmen to annul the marriage, setting off a wild chase through the streets of New York.”

Madison, who is best known for roles in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Scream (2022), is joined in the cast by Mark Eydelshteyn, Yura Borisov, Karren Karagulian and Vache Tovmasyan.

In addition to its already won hardware, Anora is one of the most critically acclaimed movies of the year, as it has a 98% “Certified Fresh” score on Rotten Tomatoes .

Watch the trailer for Anora to see for yourself what’s in store with the movie: