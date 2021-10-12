‘Scream’ (2022): Trailer, cast and everything you need to know about the horror franchise’s latest movie

Ghostface, Sidney Prescott, Gale Weathers and Dewey Riley are back in Scream — no, not the original, but rather the fifth entry of the horror franchise. It’s been 10 years since Scream 4 was released, and this new Scream movie will look to be a continuation and rebirth, according to star David Arquette .

The original Scream took scary movies to task when the original movie came out in 1996, going meta and calling out and poking fun at many of the familiar tropes that had come to define horror films. Now, as the franchise readies its fifth entry, Scream has become the kind of benchmark horror film that it at one time took shots at. Even so, the film has attempted to keep that edge in its subsequent sequels and will hope to do so again with Scream (2022).

Here is everything we know about Scream.

What is the plot of ‘Scream’?

All of the Scream films have been centered around the group of survivors of the original killer who terrorized the teens of Woodsboro. Now, it looks like a new generation wants to put its mark on the franchise.

The new Scream takes place 25 years after the original streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro. Now, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town’s deadly past.

The trio of Sidney Prescott, Gale Weathers and Dewey Riley will reunite as they try and stop the murderous Ghostface once and for all.

Who is in the ‘Scream’ cast?

As they have for each Scream film to date, Neve Campbell, David Arquette and Courtney Cox will all reprise their roles as Sidney, Dewey and Gale. The trio of characters have been through a lot together, so you can bet they wouldn’t mind passing the baton off to a new generation, and they may finally get that chance with Scream.

The new group of Woodsboro teenagers being terrorized by Ghostface include Melissa Barrera as Sam Carpenter; Jenna Ortega as Tara Carpenter; Dylan Minnette as Wes Hicks; Jack Quaid as Richie Kirsch; Jasmin Savoy Brown as Mindy Meeks-Martin; Sonia Ammar Liv McKenzie; Mikey Madison as Amber Freeman; Mason Gooding as Chad Meeks-Martin; and Kyle Gallner as Vince.

Also returning to the franchise is Marley Shelton as Deputy Judy Hicks.

Who is directing ‘Scream’?

All four previous entries of the Scream franchise have been directed by Wes Craven, who is a horror legend having directed original versions of The Last House on the Left and The Hills Have Eyes, A Nightmare on Elm Street and Red Eye. Unfortunately, Craven passed away in 2015, so someone new will be stepping behind the camera for Scream.

In fact, it’s actually two people: Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. The directing duo’s best known credits include the V/H/S segment “10/31/98” and the cult-hit horror-comedy Ready or Not.

Scream is a horror film, so you’d think what better time to release it then in the sweet spot for horror, the weeks preceding Halloween? Well that hasn’t been Scream’s game.

The original Scream was actually released just days before Christmas in 1996. The sequel, Scream 2, followed the following Christmas season, while Scream 3 and Scream 4 were released in February 2000 and April 2011, respectively.

So, where on the calendar is the newest Scream falling? That would be Jan. 14, 2022. The film will have an exclusive release in theaters. As a result, by the new standard that Hollywood seems to be setting, Scream likely won’t be available for on-demand or streaming until at least 45 days after its theatrical release.

Is there a ‘Scream’ trailer?

Scream did give fans a Halloween treat, launching the first trailer for the new film on Oct. 12. The trailer sees the new film pay homage to its iconic opening scene, while also bringing back the signature trio and the new teens that Ghostface will be looking to slice up. Check it out below.