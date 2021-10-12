‘Scream’ trailer introduces Neve Campbell to new Ghostface

An early Halloween treat has arrived as the first trailer for Scream, the fifth installment of the horror franchise that dates back to 1996, has been released. While the new film takes the title of the original entry, it’s a continuation as much as a reboot, as the mainstay cast of Neve Campbell, David Arquette and Courtney Cox are all set to reprise their roles alongside a slew of new cast members (and potential murder victims of Ghostface).

The original Scream was directed by Wes Craven and saw Campbell’s Sidney Prescott and her high school friends terrorized by the vicious Ghostface. The film played on classic Hollywood tropes, calling them out as many of the film’s victims fell to the old clichés before turning the whole thing on its head. The franchise has continued to play on its meta nature, featuring a movie inside the movie based on the original film’s events and other fun callbacks.

This latest entry takes place 25 years after the original streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro. Now, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town’s deadly past.

Joining Campbell, Arquette and Cox will be franchise newcomers Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Sonia Ammar. In addition, Scream will be the first time that Wes Craven, who passed away in 2015, is not directing, as Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillet will take over for the horror legend.

As you can watch in the trailer below, this new film will pay homage and update some of the most famous offerings from the original Scream, including the iconic opening scene where Ghostface killed Drew Barrymore and a return to the house that was the setting for the original film’s climax. Check it all out below.

Scream is set for a Jan. 14, 2022, release exclusively in theaters. While nothing has been confirmed, there’s a good chance that Scream will have an exclusive 45-day window in theaters before it heads to streaming, in all likelihood to Paramount Plus, as the studio did with its other recent entries, A Quiet Place Part II and Snake Eyes.

The Scream movies are all available to rent and watch online.