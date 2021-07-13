‘A Quiet Place Part II’ heads to Paramount Plus

A Quiet Place Part II has snuck onto Paramount Plus where it is now available to stream for U.S. subscribers. The arrival of the critically-acclaimed horror sequel makes it one of the most high profile titles on the Paramount Plus streaming service and is the first in what will be a strategy for other Paramount movie titles going forward.

A Quiet Place Part II is the sequel to John Kransinski’s 2018 hit film A Quiet Place. The story picks up immediately after the events of the first film, as the Abbott family is now forced to leave their home and journey to the outside world, where the aliens aren’t the only thing threatening their survival.

Kransinski once again wrote and directed the sequel with Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Cillian Murphy, Noah Jupe and Djimon Hounsou starring.

A Quiet Place Part II was one of the first major films to play exclusively in theaters since March 2020 when it opened on May 28. It set a then pandemic record for a box-office opening — which was subsequently broken first by F9 and then Black Widow — and has made more than $150 million in the U.S. The film is still playing in theaters.

But for anyone who didn’t venture out into theaters for it, they can now stream A Quiet Place Part II at home on Paramount Plus. This is part of ViacomCBS’ strategy to have major theatrical films debut exclusively on Paramount Plus between 30-45 days after their initial release. The same thing is expected to happen with another anticipated blockbuster, Top Gun: Maverick, later this year.

Paramount Plus, meanwhile, is also planning to debut movies just on the streaming service. It already did so with the Mark Wahlberg-led film Infinite and The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run.

This is all in addition to the original TV shows, including the Star Trek and the expanding Yellowstone franchises, and library of classic ViacomCBS TV shows and Paramount movies also available on the service.

Paramount Plus offers two subscription packages for consumers, a $4.99 ad-supported version and a $9.99 premium, ad-free version. Subscribers on either plan can watch A Quiet Place Part II on Paramount Plus.