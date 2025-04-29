‘Certified Fresh’ thriller starring Meghann Fahy, Drop, now available to watch at home

By published

Described by some critics as a Hitchcockian thriller with 21st-century tech, you can now digitally buy or rent Drop.

Meghann Fahy in Drop
Meghann Fahy in Drop (Image credit: Universal Pictures)

April brought a lot of big movies to movie theaters, including 2025’s top-grossing movie to date in A Minecraft Movie and, as our WTW review put it, the first truly great movie of the year in Sinners. Those are still playing exclusively in movie theaters, but another well-reviewed movie that got a little overshadowed (at least at the box office) in between those massive movies is now available to watch at home — Drop, the thriller starring Meghann Fahy.

Directed by Happy Death Day filmmaker Christopher Landon from a script by Jillian Jacobs and Chris Roach, Drop sees Fahy play Violet, a widowed mother who goes on her first date in years with someone she’s been messaging for a while, Henry (Brandon Sklenar). However, things go off the rails when she is bombarded with anonymous messages threatening her and her son if she does not do whatever they ask.

You can now buy or rent Drop via digital on-demand platforms in the US, with the movie available on Prime Video just after midnight on April 29 (9 pm PT for those on the West Coast). The movie is also going to be available on platforms like Apple TV, Fandango at Home and more. It is still playing in movie theaters until at least Thursday, May 1, if you want to watch Drop on the big screen.

Drop originally premiered in movie theaters on April 11, and it was quickly given a “Certified Fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes from critics. Among some of the high marks given to the movie were its “stylish and emotional execution” while also calling Fahy’s performance a “breakout” following her previously notable roles in The White Lotus season 2 and The Perfect Couple.

We don’t have any information as of yet on when Drop is going to be added as part of the library of a major streaming service. As far as the where though, we have a pretty good guess — Peacock, as Drop is a Universal Pictures movie.

If you’re curious about what other 2025 new movies are arriving for at-home viewing this week, Death of a Unicorn and The Friend both make their digital debuts on April 29.

Check out the trailer for Drop if you feel like you need a sneak peek before opting to watch it via digital on-demand:

DROP | Official Trailer - YouTube DROP | Official Trailer - YouTube
Watch On
CATEGORIES
Michael Balderston
Michael Balderston
Assistant Managing Editor

Michael Balderston is What to Watch’s assistant managing editor and lead movie writer, covering movies coming to theaters, writing movie reviews and highlighting new and classic movies on streaming services; he also covers a range of TV shows, including those in the Taylor Sheridan universe, Slow Horses, Only Murders in the Building, Jeopardy!, Saturday Night Live and more, as well as the best ways to watch some major US sporting events.

Based outside of Washington, D.C., Michael's previous experience includes writing for Awards Circuit, TV Technology and The Wrap.

Michael’s favorite movie of all time is Casablanca, while his favorite TV show is Seinfeld. Some 2025 favorites include One of Them Days and Black Bag for movies, and The Pitt on TV. Follow on Letterboxd to keep up with what I'm watching.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about movies

Hats Off to Love: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel movie

Lifetime's new thriller Fame: A Temptations Story debuts tonight

Neighbours spoilers: Are Paul and Chelsea about to KISS?
See more latest
Most Popular
Ambyr Michelle as Eva in Beyond the Gates
Beyond the Gates spoilers: Eva not really Ted’s child?
Derrick Levasseur, Elizabeth Smart, Payne Lindsey, Callahan Walsh and Harris Faulkner around a table on America&#039;s Most Wanted: Missing Persons
America’s Most Wanted: Missing Persons three-week special premieres on TV tonight, April 28
Cameron Mathison as Drew injured in General Hospital
General Hospital spoilers: Michael’s return reveals a major Drew twist?
Hope (Annika Noelle) sits at lunch in The Bold and the Beautiful
The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Liam and Hope's confused, broken heart?
Peter Bergman, Susan Walters and Eric Braeden as Jack, Diane and Victor talking in The Young and the Restless
The Young and the Restless spoilers: Victor and Jack’s feud leads to a shocking medical emergency?
Porsha Williams and Angela Oakley at Shamea&#039;s party in The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16
After spat with Porsha on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, I'm team Angela — my new favorite Real Housewife
The cast of Channel 10&#039;s MasterChef Australia season 17.
How to watch MasterChef Australia season 17 online from around the world
My Happy Place
CNN's new travel series My Happy Place stars Alan Cumming, Octavia Spencer
Southern Fried Lies
Oxygen's new true crime special Southern Fried Lies premieres tonight
Eva Longoria sitting on a ledge in a garden in Eva Longoria: Searching for Spain
Explore Spain with Eva Longoria in new CNN docuseries premiering on TV tonight, April 27
News
Stay updated by following
What to Watch