Death of a Unicorn: trailer, cast, plot and everything we know about the Jenna Ortega movie

What if you found out that unicorns were real by accidentally running one over? That’s what jump starts the 2025 new movie Death of a Unicorn, a horror comedy that features a star-studded cast led by Jenna Ortega and Paul Rudd.

From fan-favorite movie label A24, Death of a Unicorn is one of a handful of movies that movie fans will be getting from A24 in the first half of 2024. Others include Parthenope, The Legend of Ochi, On Becoming a Guinea Fowl and Opus. But you’re here to learn more about Death of a Unicorn.

Read on for what we know about the Death of a Unicorn release date, cast and a look at the trailer for the movie.

A24 has not set an official release date for Death of a Unicorn, but they have signaled that it is going to be released in spring 2025. We’d guess that would mean sometime between March and May.

We’ll update this post as Death of a Unicorn’s official release date is announced.

Death of a Unicorn cast

Jenna Ortega headlines the ensemble of well-known stars amassed for Death of a Unicorn. Ortega is one of Hollywood’s biggest young stars, with major credits that include Netflix’s Wednesday, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and the last couple of Scream movies.

Other big names in the main Death of a Unicorn cast include Paul Rudd (most recently seen in Only Murders in the Building season 4), Will Poulter (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3), Téa Leoni (Madame Secretary) and Richard E. Grant (Saltburn).

Not listed by A24 but spotted in the Death of a Unicorn trailer are Anthony Carrigan (Barry) and Sunita Mani (Spirited).

Death of a Unicorn plot

From an original script written by Alex Scharfman, here is the synopsis for Death of a Unicorn:

“A father and daughter accidentally hit and kill a unicorn while en route to a weekend retreat, where his billionaire boss seeks to exploit the creature’s miraculous curative properties.”

Death of a Unicorn trailer

The official trailer for Death of a Unicorn is now online. Check it out right here.

Death Of A Unicorn | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

Death of a Unicorn director

In addition to writing the screenplay, Alex Scharfman is directing Death of a Unicorn, his first feature directing credit. Scharfman does have a good bit of Hollywood experience as a producer though, with credits that include Blow the Man Down, Resurrection and House of Spoils.