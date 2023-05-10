Beetlejuice 2: release date, cast and everything we know

Say it with us: Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice! Tim Burton's classic movie is getting a sequel, currently titled Beetlejuice 2, and it features frequent Burton collaborators from his other projects, including Batman, Edward Scissorhands and Wednesday.

The original movie combined horror, fantasy and comedy, with Michael Keaton's titular poltergeist Beetlejuice, a "bio exorcist" hired by a couple that recently died. With a new (living) family moved into their house, the couple has decided that enough is enough and they need to go, but they need expert help in giving them the boot. The movie went on to become the tenth highest grossing film of 1988, which made Burton an even bigger star.

With production of the movie set to begin on May 10 in London, per Variety (opens in new tab), and a planned release in 2024, here is everything that we know about Beetlejuice 2 (with updates coming as more info is released).

Though it's early days, Beetlejuice 2 already has a release date: September 6, 2024.

It will be a very busy weekend for the sequel, as it falls in direct competition with Marvel Studios' Blade. However, release dates are currently fluid as Blade's pre-production has been shut down by the writer's strike (opens in new tab) and we have yet to know whether the delay will impact the timing of the movie's release.

Beetlejuice 2 cast

Michael Keaton (Dopesick) returns to the title role of the mischievous poltergeist, Beetlejuice. Winona Ryder (Stranger Things) is set to reprise her role as Lydia Deetz, with Jenna Ortega (Wednesday) playing her daughter.

Justin Theroux (White House Plumbers) has been added to the cast in an unspecified role.

Beetlejuice 2 plot

Not surprisingly, details about the plot of Beetlejuice 2 are being kept tightly under wraps. All we know, based on casting, is that Lydia has a daughter, so it would seem that Lydia grew up and had a family and that Keaton's zany poltergeist Beetlejuice is still around, somewhere.

Beetlejuice 2 trailer

With production on Beetlejuice 2 in the very early stages, it will be a while before we see a trailer or any footage from the movie, but as soon as a trailer is available we'll have it for you right here.

Beetlejuice 2 director

Tim Burton returns to helm the sequel to the 1988 movie that became a cult classic.

While his career began long before Beetlejuice became a hit, the movie was a major turning point in his career. Prior to Beetlejuice, Burton was known for the short film Frankenweenie and the big screen gem Pee-Wee's Big Adventure (1985).

After Beetlejuice's success, though, Burton's career took off. In 1989 he directed Batman, once again pairing him with Keaton. Edward Scissorhands followed in 1990, and then Batman Returns came along in 1992 and the rest, as they say, is history.

How to watch Beetlejuice

If you want to watch the original Beetlejuice before the sequel comes out, it is currently streaming on Hulu in the US, while only available to rent via digital on-demand in the UK.