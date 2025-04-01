Bring Her Back: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the A24 horror movie

After making their feature directing debut with the acclaimed horror movie Talk to Me (“white knuckled” horror movie that is now streaming on Netflix), Danny and Michael Philippou are teaming up once again with A24 for another horror movie, the 2025 new movie Bring Her Back.

Horror movies have been a specialty of A24. Among the notable titles are Heretic, the X trilogy (X, Pearl and MaXXXine), Ari Aster’s Hereditary and Midsommar, Men and Lamb. Bring Her Back hopes to earn its place with the best of those offerings.

Here’s everything you need to know about Bring Her Back ahead of the movie’s release.

Bring Her Back is set to premiere on May 30 in the US and many international markets (unconfirmed UK release date at this time), giving the movie a slot in the summer blockbuster lineup.

Bring Her Back cast

Sally Hawkins is the known name in the Bring Her Back cast. Hawkins is a two-time Oscar-nominated actress (The Shape of Water, Blue Jasmine) who most recently starred in Wonka and previously appeared in the first two Paddington movies.

The rest of the cast includes Billy Barratt (Invasion), Sora Wong (film debut), Jonah Wren Phillips (Human Error), Sally-Anne Upton (Neighbours), Stephen Phillips (Apple Cider Vinegar) and Mischa Heywood (The Wonder Gang).

Bring Her Back plot

The original script for Bring Her Back was written by the Philippou brothers. Here is the official synopsis:

“A brother and sister uncover a terrifying ritual at the secluded home of their new foster mother.”

Bring Her Back trailer

Effectively creepy trailer to tease the potential terrors that lie in store? That’s a check for Bring Her Back. Check out the official trailer directly below.

Bring Her Back | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

Bring Her Back directors

As we mentioned, Danny and Michael Philippou made their feature directing debuts with Talk to Me in 2022. But prior to that, they both directed and starred in episodes of the TV series RackaRacka that aired in their home country of Australia.

Bring Her Back is their second directorial effort, though they are also at work on a Talk to Me sequel as well.

Bring Her Back behind the scenes

A24 is the distributor for Bring Her Back in the US, while Causeway Films, RackaRacka Studios, SAFC Studios and Salmira Productions are the production companies behind the movie.

The Bring Her Back producers are Samantha Jennings and Kristina Ceyton.