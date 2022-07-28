Pearl: release date, plot, trailer and everything we know

Pearl is a prequel to Ti West's widely praised horror film X, which premiered earlier this year. The new story will focus on the antagonist from the original film where we'll get to learn more about Pearl's origin story.

In our review of X, we said "it often subverts what we're used to, meaning that it feels like a fresh entry into the genre despite also leaning into some of the key themes we know and love", so hopefully Pearl will also impress horror fans!

It's set to release in the autumn and sees Mia Goth reprising her role as a younger version of the character, who proves she'll stop at nothing to become a star even if that means murdering everyone around her.

She's certainly a complex character, so scroll down to find out more about the film, which was joint written by Ti West and Mia Goth.

Pearl releases in cinemas worldwide from Friday, September 16. It's not yet known if it'll be available on streaming services.

Pearl plot

Pearl is set prior to the events of X and explores how the cabin, where the massacre from the first film takes place, was once used as a boarding house during the war.

The official synopsis reads: "Trapped on her family's isolated farm, Pearl must tend to her ailing father under the bitter and overbearing watch of her devout mother.

"Lusting for a glamorous life like she's seen in the movies, Pearl's ambitions, temptations, and repressions all collide, in the stunning, technicolor-inspired origin story of X's iconic villain."

So it sounds like it's set to be as blood-soaked, wild and intriguing as the first film, and we're sure horror fans everywhere can't wait to learn more about Pearl!

(Image credit: A24)

Pearl cast

Alongside Mia Goth, David Corenswet stars as Howard, who becomes Pearl's husband by the events of X.

Other stars include Tandi Wright, Matthew Sunderland and Emma Jenkins-Purro as as-yet unnamed characters. We'll keep you updated when we have any further casting updates.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, and it's gripping! The trailer opens with Mia Goth's Pearl praying, asking God to make her "the biggest star the world has ever known" and wants to go "far away from this place", so it's clear she has some pretty big ambitions.

Pearl is responsible for caring for her family and lives a quiet life, but unfortunately, she is driven by her desire for fame and does the unthinkable to try and get there...