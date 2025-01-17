The Woman in the Yard: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the horror movie

“When the sun is bright and the wind is still, she comes to you like a sudden chill,” that is how we are introduced to the horror movie The Woman in the Yard via its trailer (which you can watch in its entirety further down the page). But like why or how the ominous titular figure appears, Blumhouse keeps things mysterious surrounding this 2025 new movie.

However, there is plenty that we know to gauge your interest, including when The Woman in the Yard is set to premiere, who’s in it and more. Read on for everything we know about the movie directly below.

Blumhouse, with Universal Pictures, is releasing The Woman in the Yard on March 28 exclusively in US and UK movie theaters.

That could make for a fun weekend at the movies, as the latest Jason Statham action movie, A Working Man, is also set to be released in movie theaters on March 28.

The Woman in the Yard cast

The Woman in the Yard stars Danielle Deadwyler. She has broken out in recent years with acclaimed performances in The Harder They Fall, Station Eleven, Till (nominated for a BAFTA) and The Piano Lesson. She also recently starred in the Netflix action movie Carry-On, directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, who is also the director of this movie.

Other members of the cast include Russell Hornsby (The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat), Estella Kahia (Fantasy Football), Peyton Jackson (The First Lady) and Okwui Okpokwasili (Agatha All Along).

The Woman in the Yard plot

There is no official synopsis for The Woman in the Yard from Blumhouse at this time. All we can tell is that a mysterious woman, shrouded in black, mysteriously appears one day outside of a family’s home. Terror appears to ensue.

The original script was written by Sam Stefanak, their first feature screenplay, though Stefanak does have previous writing credits for TV, most notably F is for Family.

The Woman in the Yard trailer

Watch The Woman in the Yard trailer right here:

The Woman In The Yard | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Jaume Collet-Serra movies

As mentioned, Jaume Collet-Serra is directing The Woman in the Yard. Collet-Serra has worked a lot in the horror and action genres in his career, producing some fan-favorite titles. Here’s a look at his feature film resume:

House of Wax (2005)

Orphan (2009)

Unknown (2011)

Non-Stop (2014)

Run All Night (2015)

The Shallows (2016)

The Commuter (2018)

Jungle Cruise (2021)

Black Adam (2022)

Carry-On (2024)

The Woman in the Yard behind the scenes

Blumhouse and Universal Pictures are the studios behind The Woman in the Yard, while the movie is produced by Jason Blum and Stephanie Allain. Executive producers on the movie include Deadwyler, Collet-Serra, Gabrielle Ebron, Scott Greenberg and James Moran.

According to IMDb, the movie was shot on location in Bostwick, Georgia.