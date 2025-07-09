Netflix adds one of the best action movies ever, celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2025

Charlize Theron is having a good run on Netflix right now. Not only is her new movie, The Old Guard 2, one of the more popular titles on the streamer, but another one of her action movies is back on Netflix in the US as of July 9. And it’s one of the best action movies of all time, Mad Max: Fury Road.

Released in 2015 (happy 10th anniversary), Mad Max: Fury Road was the first Mad Max movie in 30 years, which resulted in Tom Hardy taking over the role played by Mel Gibson in the original trilogy of post-apocalyptic movies. But Theron’s Furiosa, a new character and ally for Max, was the breakout of the movie.

If you don’t know, the story of Mad Max: Fury Road finds Max helping Furiosa free a group of women from the tyrannical man who has kept them prisoner for years. To do so, they head off on the Fury Road, but are chased by a caravan of enemies. In addition to Hardy and Theron, the movie stars Nicholas Hoult, Riley Keough, Zoë Kravitz, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Abbey Lee, Courtney Eaton and Hugh Keays-Byrne.

Fury Road quickly became a sensation. The movie is “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes at 97%, it made $380 million worldwide and it won six Oscars while also being nominated for Best Picture and Best Director for Miller.

Tom Hardy in Mad Max: Fury Road (Image credit: Warner Bros)

The movie was such a big hit that a spinoff was made around Furiosa, titled Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. A prequel, Theron was replaced in the titular role by Anya Taylor-Joy, and it took nine years for the follow-up to come out. But the spinoff was still well received, as you can read in our Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga review.

For a short time, you can watch both Mad Max: Fury Road and Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga on Netflix in the US, as the latter is slated to leave Netflix on July 16.

Even 10 years on, Mad Max: Fury Road remains one of the most perfect action movies I’ve ever seen. It’s a symphony masterfully conducted by Miller and a visual feast for the eyes. If I ever come across it on TV I have to stop and give it a watch at least until the first commercial break. But with the movie on Netflix, you don’t need to worry about commercials (unless you have the Netflix with ads plan). You can just sit back and watch the glorious vehicular action that plays out on the Fury Road.

Watch Mad Max: Fury Road on Netflix in the US right now; a subscription is required. If you don’t have a Netflix subscription or the movie is not on Netflix where you live, then you can rent the movie via digital on-demand platforms.

Check out the trailer for Mad Max: Fury Road right here: