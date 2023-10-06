Furiosa: cast and everything we know about the Mad Max prequel

Mad Max: Fury Road is an action movie classic, but some at the time thought the movie focused more on Charlize Theron's Furiosa than the titular road warrior (with Tom Hardy taking over the role). There will be no confusion with Furiosa, a prequel movie about the breakout character set to be one of the biggest new movies of 2024.

Mad Max: Fury Road director George Miller has been talking about a Furiosa movie pretty much since the 2015 movie became a hit, but it has taken him nine years to get it to the big screen. Though Fury Road also took a long time to get done. Hopefully, the meticulous process of getting it right proves to work twice.

When can we expect to see Furiosa, who's in it and what will the movie be about? We've got what you need to know about Furiosa all right here.

There is no confirmed release date for Furiosa, though it is widely expected to be released by Warner Bros. sometime in 2024.

Giving credence to that is a recent report by Variety that Furiosa is potentially eying a premiere at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, which takes place in May in France. If that were to happen, it would be a nice bit of symmetry, as Mad Max: Fury Road made its world premiere at Cannes in 2015.

Furiosa plot

In Fury Road, we learn that Furiosa was kidnapped as a child by Immortan Joe and forced to serve him. She kept her disdain for him though, to the point where she helped Joe's wives escape him and eventually killed him.

The Furiosa movie, written by George Miller and Nick Lathouris, is a prequel, exploring how Furiosa got caught in Immortan Joe's web. Here is the plot synopsis that Warner Bros. shared when production began on the movie:

"As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home."

Furiosa cast

Anya Taylor-Joy in Last Night in Soho (Image credit: Focus Features)

Charlize Theron memorably played Furiosa in Fury Road, but with Furiosa being a prequel, a younger actress was needed to take on the role. Those shoes are being filled by Anya Taylor-Joy. Taylor-Joy had her first breakout role in 2015's The Witch and has since followed it up with major roles in the likes of Split, Thoroughbreds, Emma, The Queen's Gambit, Last Night in Soho, The Northman, Peaky Blinders, The Menu and voicing Princess Peach in The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Chris Hemsworth is also confirmed and is reportedly taking on the villain role. Whether that is Immortan Joe or the other warlord Dementus isn't clear at this time. Hemsworth is of course best known for playing Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, though he's also starred in The Cabin in the Woods, Rush, Extraction and Extraction 2. He doesn't do it often, but Hemsworth does have some experience playing a villain, most notably in 2018's Bad Times at the El Royale.

Another new addition to the cast is Tom Burke (The Wonder, Mank), also thought to be playing a villain role. It's also believed that Mad Max: Fury Road actors Angus Sampson and Nathan Jones are going to reprise their roles as the Organic Mechanic and Rictus Erectus.

George Miller has also confirmed that Quaden Bayles, an Indigenous Australian boy with Dwarfism who went viral after an emotional plea against bullying, has a role in the movie, following his appearance in Miller's Three Thousand Years of Longing.

Furiosa trailer

There is no trailer for Furiosa right now. When one becomes available online, we'll be sure to add it here.

George Miller movies

George Miller has quite an eclectic filmography. The Mad Max franchise makes up a good bit of it, dating back to the 1970s, but he also has made plenty of family-friendly movies and straight dramas throughout his career. Here is a look at his entire directing resume: