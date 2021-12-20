‘The Northman’: Release date, trailer and everything we know about the epic Viking movie

After making a name for himself with The Witch and The Lighthouse, director Robert Eggers is prepping his third movie, the epic viking action story The Northman. With the critical acclaim that Eggers has drummed up in his career thus far and the cast that he has assembled, The Northman is among some of the most exciting new titles coming to movie theaters in 2022.

Here is everything that you need to know about The Northman.

Hailing from Focus Features, The Northman has been given an April 22 release date in movie theaters. The movie will play exclusively in movie theaters upon its initial release, however, we do have a pretty good idea of when it will head to streaming and we know exactly where that will be as well.

Following an announcement by NBCUnivesral, all Focus Feature movies will get their streaming debuts on the Peacock platform (owned by NBCU) 45 days (at the earliest) after they are released in movie theaters. Peacock Premium, which provides full access to all Peacock content, costs either $4.99 per month (ad-supported) or $9.99 per month (ad-free). No streaming premiere has been announced for The Northman.

‘The Northman’ plot

Alexander Skarsgård and Anya Taylor-Joy in 'The Northman' (Image credit: Focus Features)

Get ready for a bloody tale of revenge with The Northman, as the official plot synopsis for the movie reads:

“From visionary director Robert Eggers comes The Northman, an action-filled epic that follows a young Viking prince on his quest to avenge his father’s murder.”

We can infer a bit more information from the trailer (see below). The murder of the king was done by his own brother when the Viking prince (Amleth) was a boy. Now grown up, he must make a difficult journey back home to take his revenge against his uncle.

‘The Northman’ cast

The cast of The Northman is being led by a true Nordic, as a buffed up Alexander plays the adult Amleth, the Viking prince. Skarsgård was most recently seen in a memorable guest turn on HBO’s Succession. Other credits include the new Netflix moving Passing, some previous action experience with Godzilla vs Kong and The Legend of Tarzan, and a number of notable TV roles including True Blood, The Little Drummer Girl and Big Little Lies, for which he won an Emmy (and starred alongside Nicole Kidman).

Nicole Kidman in 'The Northman' (Image credit: Focus Features)

Kidman is one of the two leading ladies alongside Skarsgård, playing Amleth’s mother Queen Gudrun. Kidman of course is an Oscar-winner that has starred in the likes of Moulin Rouge!, Aquaman, The Hours, The Undoing, Nine Perfect Strangers and, most recently, Being the Ricardos.

Anya Taylor-Joy also stars in The Northman, playing the character of Olga, who helps Amleth as he sets out on his path of revenge. In addition to starring in movies like Last Night in Soho and the Netflix series The Queen’s Gambit, Taylor-Joy has history with Eggers, with her leading role in The Witch serving as her breakout.

Other big names in the cast include Ethan Hawke (Before trilogy, The Good Lord Bird) as King Horwendil, Willem Dafoe (Spider-Man: No Way Home, The Lighthouse) as Heimir the Fool, Claes Bang as Fjölnir, along with Ralph Ineson, Kate Dickie, Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson (aka The Mountain on Game of Thrones) and actor/musician Björk.

Ethan Hawke in 'The Northman' (Image credit: Focus Features)

‘The Northman’ director Robert Eggers

Robert Eggers has quickly established himself as one of the more exciting young filmmakers in Hollywood thanks to his first two movies, The Witch and The Lighthouse. The Witch was a 17th century horror film telling a simple but frightening story, while The Lighthouse is a 19th century-set psychological horror starring Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe.

Eggers continues to dive back into these fantastical time periods with The Northman. He’s skipping the horror this time for a big, bloody action movie, though he will certainly sprinkle in the kind of dark, spiritual elements that have been a signature of his early work.

‘The Northman’ trailer

The first trailer for The Northman is here and it certainly looks like a capital “R” Revenge movie. The trailer shows another supremely detailed world Egger has created, just filled with promises of brutal bits of action more than horror (though there are certainly some allusions to that as well). Watch the full trailer directly below.