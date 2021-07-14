'Succession' Season 3: release date, cast, plot, trailer, and everything you need to know

Logan Roy and his four children are back for more in the third series

Succession Season 3 is set to be one of the most anticipated TV moments of the year and with more details for the hit show's return leaking out by the day, we're beginning to get very excited.

Written and created by Jesse Armstrong, the dark and witty drama follows the Roy family, a dysfunctional bunch who spend their time stabbing each other in the back while fighting to become head of the family's media empire, when patriarch Logan Roy steps down or passes away.

"We cannot wait to see how the complex characters that Jesse Armstrong has created continue to navigate this captivating, ruthless world of the uber-rich," said executive vice president of HBO drama programming Francesca Orsi.

"In today's world where the intersection of politics and media is increasingly prevalent, Succession presents an especially piercing look behind the curtain of this elite, influential, and cutthroat community."

Here's everything you need to know about Succession Season 3 — although be warned — there are spoilers for those who haven't seen the first two series...

Succession Season 3 was due to hit our screens in the final months of 2021 and HBO bosses are still expecting this to be the case, providing there are no more Covid-related production issues.

HBO's chief content officer, Casey Bloys, recently revealed that providing we get something like a "normal world", Succession Season 3 will return in Q4 of 2021.

Meanwhile, it will be shown on Sky Atlantic in the UK.

If you've not seen the show yet, there are lots of options to catch up on it...

Brian Cox reprises his role as media tycoon Logan Roy. (Image credit: HBO)

Succession Season 3 plot

The second series ended with Logan Roy persuading his son Kendall to resign from Waystar Royco in a bid to save the ailing company, after insisting he didn't have the killer instinct needed to run it.

Yet in the final scenes of the second series, in a press conference set up for him to make the announcement, Kendall publicly turned on his father and branded him “a malignant presence, a bully and a liar”, leaving the race to succeed him wide open.

There are no plot details available for Succession Season 3 at this stage, but Brian Cox, who plays the Roy family's patriarch, says the new scripts are as good as ever.

"I nearly fell off my chair because he [Armstrong] never tells you about the next series. We never knew from episode to episode what was going to happen. But then he told me. And it's jolly thrilling. That's all I can say."

He also hinted that the Roy's youngest sibling could be central to the new series. “I’m fascinated to see how young Roman comes into play. He showed his mettle at the end of Season 2. I think he’s the hidden gun under the table.”

With the cast being snapped filming Italy, it's pretty safe to say we can expect a family trip to Europe at some point during the third season and the cast even got the chance to celebrate Alan Ruck's birthday while in Italy...

Succession Season 3 cast

All our favorite family members, including Logan Roy (Brian Cox), Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong), Roman Roy (Kieran Culkin), Siobhan "Shiv" Roy (Sarah Snook), Greg Hirsch (Nicholas Braun), Tom Wambsgans (Matthew MacFadyen) and Connor Roy (Alan Ruck) will be back for more, but there will be a few new faces on the scene when the third season lands later this year.

HBO announcing that Sanaa Lathan (The Affair) will play Lisa Arthur, a high profile New York lawyer, while South Korean pop star Jihae Kim has also joined the cast as PR guru Berry Schneider, and Linda Emond (Lodge 49) will play senior White House aide Michelle-Anne Vanderhoven. Exactly how the White House becomes involved in the fall-out between Logan and Kendall is a mystery, but we can't wait to find out!

Hope Davis (Your Honour) will appear for a multi-episode arc as Sandi Furness, daughter of the Roy's media arch-rival Sandy Furness.

Meanwhile, Alexander Skarsgård (Big Little Lies) will also be playing a character called Lukas Matsson, “a successful, confrontational tech founder and CEO”, while Adrien Brody was also joining the show. The Peaky Blinders star will play Josh Aaronson, a billionaire activist investor who becomes pivotal in the battle for the ownership of Waystar.

Will there be a Succession Season 4?

Creator Jesse Armstrong says "it's not the sort of show which should go on forever, because there's a question set up in the title of the show and I think it’s a question you eventually want answered. But we certainly haven't run out of ideas when we've met in the writers' room so far."

Is there a trailer?

Yes! The first trailer for the third season landed at the start of July and it contains plenty of hints about where the show is going, including some tantalising face offs between Logan Roy and his son Kendall. Fingers crossed for poor Greg!