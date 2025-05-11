This City Is Ours season 2: cast, plot and everything we know

This City Is Ours season 2 is likely to again follow the big feud between Michael and Jamie in Liverpool.

This City Is Ours season 2 is happening and we're right here for it! With more than 6.6 million people tuning in so far, crime drama This City is Ours season 1 has become the BBC’s most-watched drama launch of 2025 so far. And now fans clamouring for the return of the show can breathe easy as it’s just been announced that there’s a second series of the Liverpool-based crime drama coming our way.

If you haven’t seen the series (you can catch up on BBC iPlayer), then it tells the rollercoaster journey of a criminal family in Liverpool and its associates who control the supply of cocaine going into the city. It starred Sean Bean as Ronnie Phelan who steps away from his criminal empire, leaving his hot-headed son Jamie (Jack McMullen) and old friend and right-hand-man Michael (James Nelson-Joyce fighting it out to fill the vacuum at the head of the business.

This City Is Ours season 2, creator Stephen Butchard says: “We have all been blown away by the incredibly positive response to This City is Ours. I can’t thank the audience enough for their time and emotional investment.

"My heartfelt thanks also to (director of BBC drama) Lindsay Salt and her wonderful team at BBC Drama for their unflinching support and continued belief in the show, our story and our characters - and not least for this opportunity to do it all over again! See you soon!”

Here’s everything we know about This City Is Ours season 2 so far — and beware of spoilers below if you haven't seen season 1 yet...

This City Is Ours season 2 release date has just been announced so it's unlikely to arrive on BBC1 until 2026 or later. It may start filming in 2025, however, so there's a chance it could be at the end of 2025.

This City Is Ours season 2 plot

The plot details for This City Is Ours season 2 are being kept firmly under wraps but season two is certain to focus on the almighty feud between Michael and Jamie and what happens next in their battle for supremacy. Ronnie’s widow Elaine (played by Julie Graham) believes she engineered a truce between the pair but has she really put Michael’s murder of her husband in the past?

Spanish cocaine king Ricardo (Daniel Cerqueira) is now dead, which will signal a fresh era for the Phelans and Michael. We also need to see if Michael and his fiancée Diana (Hannah Onslow) can put the past behind them and get their happily ever after.

What does the future hold for Michael hold in This City is Ours season 2? (Image credit: BBC/Left Bank Pictures/James Stack)

This City Is Ours season 2 cast

We're expecting many of the same cast to be back in This City Is Ours season 2, minus Sean Bean of course, unless there are flashbacks! So that should mean James Nelson-Joyce as Michael Kavanagh and Jack McMullen as Jamie Phelan, as well as Julie Graham as Elaine Phelan. We’re hoping that Laura Aikman, Kevin Harvey, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Mike Noble, Bobby Schofield and Darci Shaw, and will also return for season 2 along with some new faces.

Surely Julie Graham will return as Elaine Phelan for This City is Ours season 2? (Image credit: BBC/Left Bank Pictures/James Stack)

Is there a trailer

This City Is Ours season 2 cast has only just been announced and it's way off filming so there isn't a trailer yet.

What happened in This City Is Ours season 1?

Here are our recaps for the whole of the first season, so you can have a refresher on what happened in each episode...

Behind the scenes and more on This City Is Ours season 2

This City is Ours season 2 is another eight-part series produced by Left Bank Pictures for BBC iPlayer and BBC One. It was commissioned for the BBC by Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama. It will be written by Stephen Butchard, and the executive producers are Andy Harries, Rebecca Hodgson and Sian McWilliams for Left Bank Pictures, Stephen Butchard, and Jo McClellan and Sami El Hadi for the BBC. Sony Pictures Television will distribute the series internationally.

Sian McWilliams, Creative Director at Left Bank Pictures and executive producer on This City is Ours says: “We are so delighted to be diving back into Stephen Butchard’s brilliant underworld of Liverpool crime with our wonderful collaborators at the BBC.

"It’s been a joy to watch audiences fall in love with these fantastically complex characters. After the tumultuous events of the season one finale, the gang rivalries and betrayals have escalated to new levels, new ones have just begun, and there is a lot of unfinished business!”



Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama says: “This City is Ours was one of our team’s first commissions when I joined the BBC, and I could not be happier with how Stephen, Saul and the Left Bank team have brought it to the screen so classily. The response from viewers has been a joy to see, with millions discovering its thrilling, character-driven drama for themselves to become gripped by the raging war of the Phelans. I'm delighted that we now get to build on this fantastic first run and show that things are only just getting started for this very special series."