Is there going to be a This City Is Ours season 2?

This City Is Ours season 2 surely must be on its way to being announced. Yes please say us at Whattowach and so many fans of the highly successful, hit BBC1 drama. The rollercoaster journey of a violently dodgy family in Liverpool and its associates who control the illegal cocaine going into the city has been running every Sunday through spring 2025. It's just been too brilliant for there not to be another series, plus the show has been a such huge hit for the BBC the pressure must be on for the drama to be.

If you haven't yet seen This City Is Ours season 1, make sure you give it a binge on BBCiPlayer. You'll be hooked as well as singing and dancing along to the song House of Bamboo by Andy Williams, which is a dance craze that's gone viral over the last month thanks to a wedding scene in This City Is Ours (take a look at the clip of the song being danced to in This City Is Ours below).

What it definitley will need for This City Is Ours season 2 to work is the core cast of amazing actors to return, whose characters stories need telling, and essential for this is James Nelson-Joyce as Michael Kavanagh, Jack McMullen as Jamie Phelan and Julie Graham as Jamie's mum Elaine. James Nelson-Joyce in particular has made a name for himself now on the back of This City Is Ours, even being flagged as the new James Bond by some and having a notable role as a police marksman in recent Disney Plus drama Suspect: The Shooting of Jean Charles de Menezes.

As soon as the BBC announces (fingers crossed). This City Is Ours season 2, we'll post the huge news right here, but below (as well as that House of Bamboo clip) is more on why we think This City Is Ours deserves a second series...

This city is ours - house of bamboo - YouTube Watch On

Why we need This City Is Ours season 2

We need This City Is Ours season 2 mainly to see what happens next in the almighty feud between Michael Kavanagh (James Nelson-Joyce) and Jamie Phelan (Jack McMullen) for control of the drugs empire left behind by Ronnie Phelan (Sean Bean). Ronnie's widow Elaine thought she had engineered a truce between her hot-headed son Jamie and Ronnie's right hand man Michael. There's so much more to tell. Although Elaine seemed to have put an end to the feuding between Jamie and Michael the final scenes seems to contain a chilling warning from her, reminding Michael that he was lucky she was a grandmother! Also the Spanish cocaine king contact Ricardo is dead, run over by Michael's pal Banksey (Mike Noble), so there'll be a fresh era for the Phelan family and Michael. We also need to see if Michael and his fiancee can put what happened is season 1 behind them and get their happy ever after family life together.

Fans are thirsting for more of the Jamie/Michael feud. After all, Michael and Jamie actually had a cage fight at one point (in episode 6) to decide upon their precarious business arrangement. Jamie isn't the type to let sleeping dogs lie and we feel sure he'll be coming after Michael with all guns blazing (literally) in a potential This City Is Ours season 2 and we're right here for it! Michael is more match for him, however, as proved time and again over series 1. There's plenty of scope for more of this in a series 2.

There are so many other questions too, such as can Elaine really have put the murder of her husband by Michael in the past. She's going to be wrestling with this for the rest of her life. Another person who betrayed the Phelans is Cheryl Crawford (Saoirse-Monica Jackson), due to the murder of her husband Davey early in series 1, so Cheryle will surely be a target too should there be another series.

There are so many threads, so many places for the story to go, so please bring back This City Is Ours for series 2...

We need to see far more of Jamie and Michael's feud in This City Is Ours season 2. (Image credit: BBC)

A reminder of why This City Of Ours season one was so good (our recaps)

Obviously there are a huge number of spoilers in each of the eight episodes of This City Is Ours so our handy guide to each one is recapped below if you click on the links....