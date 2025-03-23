This City is Ours episode 7 recap: murder attempts and a warning from Ricardo (Spoilers)

This City is Ours is an explosive crime drama from the BBC following the organised crime gang led by Ronnie Phelan (Sean Bean).

As Ronnie speaks of retirement, he contemplates who he'll hand his empire over to — his son, Jamie, or his right-hand man, Michael. But there's problems that run far deeper throughout the gang as they navigate selling drugs, rats, and rival gangs. All with Liverpool as the backdrop. The eight-part series unfolds the intricate web of lies and deceit, while Michael vies for a better life and dreams of raising a child with his girlfriend, Diana. Spoilers to follow for This City is Ours.

Here's a recap of everything that happened in This City is Ours episode 7.

Elaine warns both Michael and Jamie to stop (Image credit: BBC/Left Bank Pictures/James Stack)

The penultimate episode opens on Jamie reliving the fight in his head. He tells Bonehead and Steven that he wants Michael dead. Bonehead says taking the drugs was smart, but involving guns is different. His friends say they won’t do it and Steven asks to leave as he doesn’t want to be involved. Jamie sends him away. Jamie turns to Bonehead and asks who they can trust to do the job. Bonehead says it has to be Jamie that does it. Reluctantly, Jamie asks for a clean gun. He says he'll use it, but Bonehead has to get rid of it for him.

At Michael’s, Elaine turns up outside. He asks if she’s alone and she says she’s with Rachel. Inside, she asks if he killed Ronnie. And again, Michael says that Ronnie was in trouble with a lot of people and that he knows he was a police informant, which Elaine denies. She wants to know if the feud is going to stop, but Michael says Jamie isn’t playing by the rules. Instead, he tells Elaine to tell Jamie to expect graffiti, son of a grass. She asks him not to hurt him and offers to pay Michael not to. Michael says half of what Elaine has is his, but she offers him everything. She says if you kill him, you’ll have to kill me and leaves.

Back in the car with Rachel, Elaine says she’s going to ask Jamie to walk away. Rachel says he won’t do that because he wants to be Ronnie. Rachel suggests instead that her and Elaine do something to take control of the business. She says they are in charge of the cash and bank accounts. Rachel refuses to give Jamie or Michael the money.

Rachel takes a dominant position in the business (Image credit: BBC/Left Bank Pictures/James Stack)

Banksey calls Michael to tell him the gun will be ready to collect later that day. Michael gets ready and puts on a bulletproof vest. Meanwhile, Rachel, Bobby and Elaine meet and Rachel explains that about half of what she’s put together money-wise is owed to the Amigos for the lost shipment. They can use the other half to buy a new shipment from somewhere. Bobby explains that Michael is the best bet, even if they don’t like it.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Rachel suggests that they do it themselves since she doesn’t want to put the business in the hands of someone she doesn’t trust. Bobby explains that they'll be paying the Amigos off with money that Michael earned, but she argues they all earned it and says Michael's not in charge unless they all follow him. Bobby says Jamie is the source of all the hassle. He tells them both that he can’t be consoled or trusted since he went behind Ronnie’s back. Plus, he agreed to the fight and ignored the outcome. Elaine agrees.

Rachel suggests they set Jamie boundaries. Elaine thinks he will listen, if it means not getting arrested or killed. They agree to involve Jamie’s wife. Meanwhile, Michael calls Diana and she answers. He says he needs to see her to see that she’s safe. He tells her to leave town for a few days, but she asks him to leave her alone, but she’ll call him soon.

Cheryl asks Diana who Michael is afraid of and she tells her it's Jamie. Diana asks her why she's surprised about Davy if she knows what they’re all like? She says Davy had told her he was fed up with the gang, that he loved her and that he wanted a different future. She said he had a big lump of money coming, so she's angry because she believed him, but agrees that she shouldn’t be surprised.

A shooting throws the gang into turmoil (Image credit: BBC/Left Bank Pictures/James Stack)

Elsewhere, Jamie is following Michael in his car. He watches him get petrol with a gun in the seat next to him. As Michael gets back in his car, Jamie pulls up with a balaclava on and shoots at him twice. He misses and Michael manages to drive forward, smashing into a parked car. Jamie gets out of his car and keeps shooting at Michael. He drives off and leaves the car at a garage, wraps up the gun in a bag, and jumps into Bonehead’s car. They pull up and Jamie says he’ll sort the money, talk to the Albanians, cut the drugs and get it out. He hands Bonehead the gun to get rid of.

Elaine calls Jamie and asks him to come to the house. She says she wants to stop Michael. Meanwhile, at the police station, DS Stiles meets with Michael, holding his bulletproof vest with a bullet in the chest in an evidence bag. His superior is there and Michael says he doesn’t know why he was shot at, but he thinks it was road rage. They say it’s unusual that Ronnie’s dead and now someone’s trying to kill Michael. The superior introduces himself as DI Burrows and Michael asks him what the point of this conversation is. He says it’s to stop people like him on the streets.

They ask Michael about Diana and he gets up to leave. They say they could visit her and ask about Spain, Ronnie’s death and what really happened, since she was there. DS Barry Stiles says he’ll go to her work and tell them what company she keeps. At this, Michael is angry and leaves. When he's gone, DI Burrows says he thinks it’s Ronnie’s cocaine that they found in the back of Billy’s car.

Jamie arrives at his mums where Rachel, Bobby, his wife and baby are. Jamie says he’s not going to walk away, even though he lost the fight. He says instead he wants to buy a load of cocaine and sell it. When Bobby asks him where he'll get it, Jamie says Bobby knows where. Rachel tells him they’re not handing over a penny until they know where it’s going and how safe it is.

Jamie reveals his plan to deal with the Albanians in Amsterdam, but they want to know what will happen with the Amigos that they owe a lot of money to. Bobby brings up that Michael has already placed another order, but Jamie says it’s Michael's problem. Again, he says that Michael murdered Ronnie, but Elaine says he can’t prove it. Jamie says since the Amigos are Michael’s people, it’s his debt and problem, not theirs.

Ricardo calls Michael to find out who's in charge (Image credit: BBC/Left Bank Pictures/James Stack)

Rachel says that they'll pay the Amigos directly and clear the debt, but cut Michael out of the equation. Then, they can deal with whoever they think is best. Jamie agrees that it makes sense and that they should go with Amsterdam, but the rest don't agree. Then, Bobby gets a call from Michael. He asks after Jamie and tells Bobby to tell him that he missed. When Bobby asks, “Missed what?” He says, “He’ll know.” Bobby asks if he tried to kill Michael and he admits it.

Elsewhere, Banksey goes to meet Michael. Michael tells him he was shot at and Banksey asks if he still wants the gun to take Jamie out and Michael says he deserves it. Again Banksey offers to do it for him, but Michael says it’s his to do. Banksey says they need to find something to sell and if taking Jamie out is what fixes it, then they need to do it. He tells him the gun is at his friend’s allotment, but he’ll need a new car too.

Back at Elaine’s, they tell Jamie to hide, but he won’t. Elaine says she sees why Ronnie kept him at arm's length and he walks out. Rachel then says they need to set up paying the Amigos and they all agree to the plan. Rachel and Bobby say they’ll meet with them and get the debt sorted. Meanwhile, Banksey goes with Michael to pick up the gun and Freddie meets them there.

Michael gets a call from Ricardo asking him whether he knows the debt is being paid. He says that according to the people setting up the transfer, Michael no longer represents them. Michael asks if it’s Rachel he’s talking to and he confirms. Michael says he represents himself, but he should take the money he's owed. He also tells him that he's going to do what they agreed today, but he needs his new order as soon as possible. Ricardo heads back to Rachel and Bobby at the table and confirms the transaction. He says their business is concluded and Bobby asks if they can contact them again in the future and he agrees.

Michael stands a crossroads, deciding which path to take (Image credit: BBC/Left Bank Pictures/James Stack)

Freddie hands over a balaclava, gloves and a car key to his dad. Banksey then hands it over to Michael. Again, he offers to do it, but Michael says no. In the prison, Diana’s mum finds a moment to call her daughter. She says she’s been thinking about what Diana said about wanting to tell Michael and that she thinks she should. But she should tell him she only did it to protect her mother because if she hadn't, her mum would be dead instead.

At Elaine’s, Jamie, his wife and child get in the car. Elaine tells them to be quick, but Michael is already waiting outside in his car to follow them. Jamie's wife says Jamie should be listening to Rachel and Bobby, but he’s just angry at Michael. She says if they can’t find Michael, maybe they should find Diana instead. Michael speeds up and overtakes them. At a red light, he waits for them to pull up behind him.

Michael pulls the balaclava over his face but doesn't move. The light turns green and Jamie starts honking his horn, but Michael waits. Finally, he drives off. But then he drives backwards, smashing into the front of Jamie's car. He gets out and pulls the gun on Jamie. It cuts to black. Then, Michael is driving again and starts punching the steering wheel.

DS Stiles goes to see Cheryl, but Diana answers the door. He knows who she is and tells her he was with Michael yesterday, but there was gunfire involved. She tries to shut the door on him. He stops her and asks about Diana’s mum. This time, she shuts the door in his face. Michael calls Diana and leaves a message. He says he wants to see her and tells her he’s heading to the coffee shop where they usually meet and he'll wait until closing.

Winning Diana over, a warning from Ricardo threatens to ruin everything (Image credit: BBC/Left Bank Pictures/James Stack)

Diana comes to see him. He tries to get close to her, but she sits down in the booth. He tells her he wants to run away with her and that he’s had enough. But she’s mad at him and says she doesn’t want to be lied to anymore. She tells them they can’t be together and they shouldn’t be parents. He insists that he’ll walk away from everything with her. To this, she finally tells him that it was her who killed her dad, not her mum. He asks her if it was necessary, to which she says she's not proud of it. He tells her she should be because he deserved it. Some people do and he understands that. He tells her he loves her.

She doesn’t understand why he wants to go now, but he says he was stupid before. She says she can’t go with him because she’s being realistic. It cuts to the car, when Michael held the gun up to Jamie. He’s looking in with the gun held up and he tells Diana he should’ve killed him, but he couldn’t. He feels like he did the right thing for Diana and him so they could live their lives together. He asks her if she believes him and begs her to say something. She says, “We’d leave tonight?” And she agrees to go with him.

Back at Elaine’s, Jamie tells them what happened and that he’s sure it was Michael. They think they should ask Michael to come and talk. Meanwhile, as Michael and Diana walk along holding hands, a car pulls over and Ricardo gets out. Ricardo asks Michael if he killed Jamie and he says he couldn’t do it and he’s sorry. To this, Ricardo tells him that the order is now imminent, but Michael thought it would've been on hold until he’d killed Jamie. He tells Ricardo he didn't give him his word, but Ricardo gets angry and says he asked me to get it as soon as possible, so he did. He tells Michael the new shipment is arriving in two days. Michael says he can’t accept it. So, Ricardo he tells him to call Banksey. Ricardo tells Michael to ask him where he is, to stop the car and get out, and to walk away. As Banksey does this with his son, the car explodes behind them. Ricardo says there will be no more warnings and he wants the first half payment by tomorrow.

All episodes of This City is Ours are available to stream on BBC iPlayer now, or released weekly on BBC One.