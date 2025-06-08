The Gold season 2 episode 4 recap: a trap for John and chasing after Charlie

The Gold season 2 marks the return of the thrilling BBC drama inspired by the real life events and theories surrounding the infamous 1983 Brink’s-Mat robbery.

The police continue their hunt for the £26 million of stolen gold – the largest robbery in world history at the time.

After realising that they were only chasing half, they focus on following the money which takes them on an international investigation into money laundering and organised crime. Starring Hugh Bonneville, Charlotte Spencer, Emun Elliott, Tom Cullen, Jack Lowden and more.

Here's a recap of everything that happened in The Gold episode 4.

Boyce continues to defend the Brink's-Mat task force.

The episode opens on the Tenasserim Mountains in Burma. A woman is being led blindfolded by two soldiers. She meets with a man who asks her what she wants, to which she says: ”Your first interview with a western journalist”. He says they'll call him a drug dealer and she argues that she’s met many men like him who wants freedom and independence, but then money and power makes them forget what they wanted. He says he wants international recognition, so he says in order to speak to him, he wants visas in exchange. She says she can't do that and he tells her she’s come all this way for nothing then. She argues that she won’t be leaving until she gets an interview and he tells her that she'll never leave.

At the Met, Commissioner Stewart and McLean meet with Boyce. They’re angry about the Heathrow incident, but he argues that they're getting to the bottom of the Brink’s-Mat fortune and that they seized £500,000 that'll be theirs to spend on policing once it’s through the courts, thanks to the new drugs trafficking offences act. He says he can do the same with Charlie’s money and if there’s even one penny of drugs money in John Palmer’s fortune, then he’ll have that too. That means they can earn back everything they've spent on getting the Brink’s-Mat money and more. Plus, they can earn back their reputation and Boyce offers to handle the press.

Afterwards, Boyce goes to meet with an ITV TV executive, Henry, to ask about the documentary they’re looking to film on John Palmer. Boyce says he’ll help Henry get John because in exchange, it'll help them catch him. Henry is concerned that Boyce hasn’t caught him already, but he explains they will eventually. Henry then asks how they’ll get to him and he says they should use a woman and make it big.

Douglas is brought in for questioning.

Back in Burma, the journalist continues to wait as the leader is handed some documentation. He approaches and hands it to her. She reads the note and tells him she needs a phone. Tina calls Henry who tells her he needs her to come home as they have an in on John Palmer for the undercover documentary. Meanwhile, Kenny Noye arrives at John’s home. John asks Kenny how the flight was, but he doesn’t reply. Inside, John asks Kenny what’s happened since he only just got out of prison. Kenny admires John's place and tells him what he’s got is nice; the plane, the place, the life. When John asks Kenny where he’s going, he says he’s going to stay here and spend some time with his mate. He calls them partners.

Elsewhere, Boyce and Lundy have Douglas in for questioning. Boyce tells him they can offer protection if he earns it. Douglas says they don’t have any evidence and wants safe passage back to the Isle of Man, once the 11 hours is up that they’re allowed to hold him for. Boyce asks after Charlie's money and Douglas says he doesn’t know who he is. He says they won’t get anything from him, but Boyce argues they’ve still got 11 hours.

In Tenerife, Kenny looks through John’s things; his expensive watches and the cocaine stains on his table. The phone rings. Kenny answers it, it’s Marnie, but he doesn’t say anything and hangs up. At Douglas’s place on the Isle of Man, Jennings is packing up files and Brightwell says there’s strict financial laws that she’s breaking. He says they’re looking for a suggestion of where the money has gone as he flicks through the brochure of Logan Campbell’s and shows Jennings.

An irresistible deal makes its way to John.

After sending a scanned image of the brochure to Boyce and Lundy, they show it to Douglas. He says he can’t tell them about it. They say they’re going to remand him with Scott, in the same cell. To this, Douglas says there’s only one person behind the brochure and he’ll only speak to him. So, they tell him to go and speak to him. At El Dorado, Tina has come to see John. She says she wants to clean money, a lot of money. She says her community has told her about him and mentions she knows he’s working for the Russians.

She then tells him she only has one transaction, $100 million, from Burma. She'll wire heroin money to him from Singapore for him to clean and then he can send $80 million to Switzerland and keep $20 million for himself. She shows him an image of the Burmese man she recently met in an article in the paper and says he’ll be at The Ritz in London in two weeks. John says he can’t help, but she says that’s not his answer and if he doesn’t turn up in London, then that is. If he doesn’t come, she’ll find someone else.

In Tenerife, Kenny is at a local bar and a man called Dave comes in and recognises Kenny from back home. Kenny doesn’t want to talk to him and tells Dave that if he tells anyone that he saw him there then it isn’t going to work out well for him at all. At John’s, John asks Ivan for some time off as there’s no money in the system to help clean right now. Ivan says John has to clean the money every week, forever. If he’s got problems, Ivan will make them go away.

He goes to see Enrique who says the end is coming. He says there’s no money coming in and tourists are asking where their apartments are with some asking for their money back. He says it’ll keep happening, even if he pays them. John says he’ll sell up to the Russians. Enrique says if the Russians want it, they’ll just take it. John says there might be and mentions Tina and the $100 million. Enrique says he could create a mirage for a few days, but he wants $5 million for doing so. Viktor, the Russian guarding John, walks in and while John tells him to wait outside, he won’t.

Lundy heads to Tortola with Jennings and Brightwell on the hunt for Charlie.

John heads home and finds Kenny lounging by the pool. Kenny talks about the first bar of gold he brought to John and how he thought it was going to change their lives, but that John just saw money. John asks Kenny what’s going on. He says he’s on the run, but he won’t tell John what from. He says he needs to go somewhere quiet and John offers to help. Kenny says he'll need enough money to stay gone, instead of coming back for more of the gold. John says what he has isn’t from the gold and Kenny argues that everything comes from the gold. He then warns John that they’ll be coming for him soon enough and John says it sounds like they’re after Kenny already.

Boyce tells Brightwell and Jennings they’re going to the British Virgin Islands with Douglas to get to Logan Campbell, the man in control of Charlie Miller’s money. Lundy’s going too. While Lundy says he doesn’t want to go because he’s after Charlie, Boyce tells him if he follows this path, he'll get to him. He tells them to keep a close eye on Douglas. Back in Tenerife, John hands Kenny a bag of money and tells him that Viktor will get him to the plane. He wishes him good luck. Kenny tells him they’re both on the run, but only Kenny knows it.

It cuts to The Sky High Bar in Arizona Airport. It’s 1am. A man is singing at a piano and a man sitting at the bar sends him over a drink, it’s Charlie. A woman approaches and orders herself a drink. He offers to buy it for her and she says she doesn’t want to be hit on by him and his ugly sweater. On the British Virgin Islands, they’re putting a wire on Douglas and preparing him for his meeting with Logan. Lundy goes to meet Gabriella from the DEA. He says she's got jurisdiction that they don’t have, but she says she can authorise it as a joint operation if they bring her with them. He asks her if she’s got close to anyone around Logan and she says she’s working on it.

At Logan’s home, he’s trying to convince Kadene to get married immediately. She asks him who the man was in his office the other day. He says that he was told by him that he was the finance director of a construction company, but he discovered he was in fact a drug trafficker. Kadene asks Logan if he launders money for drug dealers and he says he doesn’t; she does because that is the money that pays for the government and for the school.

Douglas wears a wire to speak with Logan in Tortola.

In Arizona airport, Charlie approaches the woman from the bar again. He tries to defend his sweater and he introduces himself. She says she’s only speaking to him because she’s bored. She introduces herself as Alyssa and says he can now buy her a drink. At the Met, Bowman brings Boyce the paper, which he immediately takes to Commissioner Stewart and reads out that a senior police source has confirmed that the Brink’s-Mat task force is in Tortola.

Stewart says he did it to protect Boyce to show progress, but Boyce says he was protecting himself and has endangered his entire team. Stewart said if he hadn’t intervened, they would’ve printed how they’d spent millions on the task force and gotten nowhere. Stewart tells him it’s page 23, next to the obituaries and that it won’t make it to the colonies. Boyce says he hopes not. But, it cuts to Sarah, Douglas and Logan's old university friend reading it.

Gabriella bumps into Kadene and says she’s looking into financial advisors and that has led her to Logan Campbell. She says she saw Kadene leaving his house and Kadene says they’re engaged. She asks her if Logan cleans drugs money. She says to speak to the Governor and Gabriella says she wants to speak to Kadene away from the Governor and hands her her card.

Meanwhile, Douglas meets with Logan. He says Scott has disappeared and asks Logan where Charlie is. Douglas then asks Logan how he’s cleaning all the money. He says if he tells him then he’ll make sure Scott and Charlie go down, not Logan. He begins to answer, but the fax machine starts whirring and the officers can’t hear anything from the wire. Logan explains there are nine countries and the money moves between them in one account controlled by Logan. It moves between foreign accounts and then he sends it on. Douglas asks where the one account is and Logan says he owes him an apology. He wants to show him his home.

Charlie and Alyssa talk over a drink. She says she works for a hedge fund on Wall Street, locating investments and she was just in Kansas. He asks her what’s in Kansas? She offers to buy him another drink. Meanwhile, Kadene speaks to the Governor about Logan’s involvement with Scott. She says she’s sure Logan will be more careful in future and Kadene is angry that the Governor is not doing more to stop it. Kadene says the Governor warned her about Logan to begin with and the Governor says then that Kadene knew what she was getting into when she decided to ignore the Governor's warnings. Kadene asks the Governor what she’s done and she says she’s helped the island and looked after her, too. She says they’re going to have to decide what they choose to know.

Realizing what Douglas is up to, Logan panics.

Douglas goes to Logan’s home. Logan suggests they cool off in the pool, but he tries to find excuses. Gabriella says the wire is dead as they note Douglas coming in from inside in his underwear, no wire, to head into the pool. In Arizona, Charlie and Alyssa continue to talk, but the storm is over so she gets ready to leave. Again, he asks her what is in Kansas? She says there’s a petroleum company that has found a lot of oil, but they need money to get it off the ground. So, she’s heading to New York to raise the finance and then will fly back to close the deal. She says it would require two million a piece to invest and he says he’ll send her it tomorrow. She doesn’t believe him, but she hands him her card and says if the money clears into her account tomorrow, then she’ll see him back at the airport the day after that and gives him the flight details. He says he’ll meet her there.

Brightwell and Jennings are looking through Logan’s office. But, when Jennings looks at what came through on the fax machine, it’s a copy of the article in the paper about the Brink’s-Mat investigation reaching Tortola. She realises that Logan knows. At Logan’s house, he asks Douglas if he wants to tell him something now that they’re alone. He pretends to not know what he mean and Logan says that he’s in the gutter as much as the people he helps.

Logan pleads that he’d get 20 years for drug laundering and gets increasingly angry at Douglas for not telling him that the money was Brink’s-Mat. Douglas snaps back saying he knows about Sarah. Logan shouts at Douglas, gobsmacked that this is the reason Logan may now face 20 years in prison and calls the Sarah situation irrelevant. Douglas flips out, telling Logan it ruined his life and that he’s not irrelevant. Logan asks Douglas what he’s done. Realising that Logan knows, Brightwell and Jennings meet with Gabriella and Lundy and they decide to head into Logan's place. Douglas is lying on a sun bed and tells them he's done what he can, but Logan has left.

Charlie shocked to find himself on the receiving end of a scam.

It cuts to The Ritz, London. The Burmese drug dealer is sat with Tina waiting to see if John Palmer shows up. The ITV executive and Boyce are watching on a camera filming the whole thing. John arrives. Boyce says he only needs John to allude to criminal activity in Spain to take the footage to Spain to get warrants. In Tortola, Logan picks Kadene up from work.

Tina tries to ask John how he’d laundered the money. She asks if he uses shell companies, but John interrupts her and gets up. Meanwhile, Logan tells Kadene they need to run and admits laundering a large amount of drugs money that has led the DEA and British police to the island. But instead, they can leave. She asks him if anything was real and he said she was and what they had. He pleads that they can build a new life together, a clean and honest one. Kadene says Tortola is where she lives and he asks her to choose. He’s driven her to his drop-off spot and takes out a spade to start digging. In London, John is sitting in the toilets and takes some cocaine.

Back at the Arizona airport lounge, the man is singing at the piano again. Charlie arrives and waits at the bar for Alyssa who hasn't turned up. The piano player comes over and Charlie asks him why he always plays Mr Bojangles. He says for the story and how Bojangles talked all night and the next day, he was gone. He tells him his name, sure as hell, wasn't Bojangles. Charlie realises he’s been scammed.

Logan makes Kadene choose between him and Tortola.

At The Ritz, John returns to his meeting. He tells them he’ll clean the money for $25 million. She reiterates the money is from heroin trafficking and that means no last-minute wobbles. He says he can do it and also admits he cleans money every week for the Russians. Tina suggests they drink to it and John orders some champagne. Meanwhile, Charlie calls the number from Alyssa’s card and hears it’s not in service. In Tortola, Logan arrives at the dock with Kadene but the police are all there to greet him. It's revealed that Kadene has handed him in. She tells him she chose Tortola.

Back at The Ritz, the Burmese man asks Tina if they’re done and asks her if she has what she needs. John questions Tina why he'd ask such a thing and she argues that it’s just his English. Growing nervous, John leans into the flowers by the table and spots the camera hidden inside. He gets up and leaves. The Burmese man asks Tina if he’ll still get the visas. As John heads from the exist, Boyce steps out and says: “I’ll see you soon, John.”

All episodes of The Gold, seasons 1 and 2, are available on BBC iPlayer.