Slow Horses star Jack Lowden to make surprise return in The Gold Season 2 as release date revealed

The Gold season 2, again starring Hugh Bonneville, Charlotte Spencer, and, surprisingly Slow Horses actor Jack Lowden, is heading to BBC One and BBC iPlayer in June.

The highly anticipated second series, which will continue the story of the infamous 1983 Brink's-Mat robbery, will begin on BBC One at 9 pm on Sunday, June 8, with all six episodes dropping on BBC iPlayer the same day from 6 am.

The BBC also released a new trailer (below), which confirmed the surprise return of Jack Lowden as Kenneth Noye, who played a key part in the robbery. Lowden will feature from episode three onwards.

The Gold - Series 2 | Trailer - BBC - YouTube Watch On

The first series was one of the BBC's most-watched dramas in 2023, with 8.7 million viewers seeing the opening episode, but it's been a long two-year wait for season 2.

At the end of the first, it was teased that we'd only got half the story of the theft of £26 million worth of gold bullion.

The makers tease: "Following multiple court cases and convictions of some of those involved in the theft and handling of the Brink’s-Mat gold, the police realised that they had only ever been on the trail of half of the Brink’s-Mat gold. Series two is inspired by some of the theories around what happened to the other half.

"As the police investigation continues, it becomes a tense, high-stakes journey into international money laundering and organised crime. The Brink’s-Mat Task Force embark on a series of dramatic manhunts as they desperately try to solve the longest and most expensive investigation in the history of the Metropolitan Police."

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Hugh Bonneville is back as Brian Boyce (Image credit: BBC)

The Gold season 2 has a number of new cast, including Tom Hughes (The English, Victoria), Stephen Campbell Moore (Masters of the Air, Criminal Record), Joshua McGuire (Cheaters, Blitz), Tamsin Topolski (The Madness, Slow Horses), Joshua Samuels (Saltburn, Sexy Beast), Rochelle Neil (Three Little Birds, The Nevers), Antonia Desplat (Shantaram, Modi), Lorna Brown (The Witcher, Vampire Academy), Thomas Coombes (Baby Reindeer, Boiling Point), Sean Teale (Doctor Odyssey, Rosaline) and Olivia Grant (Stardust, All the Money in the World).

You can watch the first series now on BBC iPlayer. The Gold season 2 will begin on Sunday, June 8 on BBC One.