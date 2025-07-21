Tom Kerridge Cooks Spain: release date, interview and everything we know

Tom Kerridge Cooks Spain is a new ITV1 series fronted by the much-loved chef.

With two Michelin-starred pubs in the Buckinghamshire town of Marlow, several podcasts and a successful career as a celebrity chef on his plate, Tom Kerridge is at the heart of a whirlwind of activity when we catch up with him on a July afternoon.

"It’s been a bit of a runaround day and I've been constantly ringing people up and saying, 'Sorry, I’m running late!'" he laughs. "My schedule is all over the place!" The popular star is calling us for an exclusive chat about his latest ingredient-inspired road trip, Tom Kerridge Cooks Spain, which begins on ITV1 this week. Here's everything we know, including its release date and our chat with Tom...

Tom Kerridge Cooks Spain begins on Thursday, July 24 on ITV1 at 8.30 pm.

Our chat with Tom

(Image credit: ITV/South Shore)

Why did you choose Spain as the next place to visit?

Tom: "Spain is somewhere I’ve not explored much, not even for family holidays. So the series is a simple celebration of beautiful Spanish produce, asking local farmers and food producers, ‘What is it that you do that’s magic?’ Then I use that special ingredient in a recipe and cook it from the truck, usually in their fields!"

Talking of the food truck, you experienced mechanical problems with the custom-built 1950s vehicle used in your tour around Britain. Have those issues been fixed for this adventure?

"No, we have a different truck that works — it even has brakes and an indicator! It’s a 1980s Mercedes food truck, so it’s still old school, but it has everything you need."

Where does the itinerary take you?

"We go all over the country. We travelled down from the north coast, where the sea is quite rough and intense, to the centre of Spain, to a garlic farm in the middle of nowhere. It was 40 degrees and the smell was amazing."

Did you uncover any hidden gems?

"Yes, I loved Jerez [a town in the Andalusia region]. I thoroughly enjoyed the sherry vinegars made there and it was super-exciting seeing the process of growing the grapes, making the wine, turning it into vinegar, and then the barrel-ageing process that gives the vinegar a depth of flavour.

"I also loved visiting the rice fields in the Ebro Delta [in the Catalonia region]. You often think of rice as coming from Southeast Asia, but it’s grown in Spain, too, as it’s used in paella."

Can you give us a flavour of the dishes that we’ll see you cooking?

"We visit a place where they fish for anchovies and we do some anchovy toasts with crispy tempura anchovies — they’re really lovely!

"We make a simple pork chop and white-bean stew, which is super-delicious. And there’s also a rice dish. I’m not going to say it’s paella, just in case! But I cooked a version of something that might be like our take on paella for the farmer who grew the rice — and he liked it!"

Having toured Spain, what would you suggest as a starter, main and dessert for anyone wanting to make a Spanish meal?

"Definitely those anchovy toasts as a starter, because they’re quite easy and can be served with a delicious sweet-pepper salad.

"For the main course, it would have to be a paella. We ate paella loads while filming this series. Often there would be 25 of us and the paella would be served in a big dish in the middle of the table and we’d just help ourselves. So from a home cook’s point of view, it’s a great dish to put together. You don’t even need a paella pan, you could do it in a big frying pan and then just serve it from the table.

"Then, for dessert, a citrus cake using some of Spain’s incredible citrus fruits, or flat doughnut peaches roasted with meringues."

Are there any hero ingredients that can help give a Spanish flavour to dishes?

"Smoked paprika and chorizo; that cured meat flavour is amazing. And any vegetables that have been sun-ripened because there’s a deep warmth that comes from them, which is definitely the Spanish way!"

Tom Kerridge Cooks… is a great format for a culinary showcase. Would you be keen to explore another destination?

"Yes, I’d love to take this show to other countries, such as Italy, Portugal or Germany."

Finally, what’s next for you? And are you able to take time out from your schedule for a summer break?

"We start filming the 21st series of [BBC cooking competition] Great British Menu soon, which is exciting! And in terms of holidays, we haven’t got anything booked. My world is pretty stacked, so we’ll see if there’s a gap that emerges and then jump on a plane somewhere!"

Is there a trailer?

No, not yet.