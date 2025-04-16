Tucci in Italy: release date, trailer and everything we know about the Stanley Tucci food show

Stanley Tucci is an Oscar-nominated actor, but he’s carved out a nice side gig as one of the internet’s favorite foodies. Part of that came from his fantastic series Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy that previously ran for two seasons, which saw him explore Italy’s different regions and their unique food culture. At long last, the journey continues, as Tucci is once again going to take viewers on a tour of Italy and sample its incredible food in the new National Geographic series, Tucci in Italy.

I absolutely loved Searching for Italy, it was the perfect comfort food (pun intended) during the early days of the pandemic. So when that show ended I was very disappointed, but was hopeful when rumors started to swirl that Tucci was looking to continue the show and then elated when it was announced that Tucci found his new home at Nat Geo. After a nearly year-and-a-half wait from that announcement, Tucci for Italy is just around the corner.

If you’re just as excited as I am for the show, we’ve got everything you need to know about Tucci in Italy below. Andiamo (let’s go, in Italian)!

Tucci in Italy debuts on Sunday, May 18, at 8 pm ET/PT on National Geographic. It will be available to stream for Hulu and US Disney Plus subscribers the next day, May 19.

For those in the UK, Tucci in Italy premieres on National Geographic UK on Wednesday, May 21, with it also streaming on Disney Plus.

The series will feature five episodes that release weekly.

National Geographic is a cable channel in the US, available through traditional pay-TV providers and live TV streaming services (i.e., Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV). To watch it on-demand on Disney Plus or Hulu, a subscription to those streaming services is required.

National Geographic UK can be watched via certain premium TV providers, as it's not a free-to-watch channel. TalkTalk, BT and Virgin Media all offer it in their channel lists, but the best way to stream the channel is via Sky TV.

Tucci in Italy host

Stanley Tucci doesn’t need a whole lot of introduction, as he is an immensely popular actor, but he is the Oscar-nominated star of The Lovely Bones who is also best known for his roles in The Devil Wears Prada, The Hunger Games, Spotlight and, most recently, Conclave and The Electric State.

Tucci has arguably become just as famous for his passion for food. In addition to hosting Searching for Italy, for which he won two Emmys for Outstanding Host Nonfiction Series or Special, he has written two books about his relationship with food — What I Ate in One Year: (and related thoughts) and Taste: My Life Through Food — and two cookbooks — The Tucci Table and The Tucci Cookbook.

In the official press announcement for the series, Tucci said, “Italy is a feast for the senses, and Tucci in Italy is an invitation to the table. It’s about more than just the food; it’s about the people, the history, and the passion that makes Italy so special. I hope you’ll join me on this new adventure. I believe that eating well is inspiring, and I hope to inspire viewers to embrace the beauty and richness of Italian culture.”

Tucci in Italy premise

Stanley Tucci and Carlo Cracco in Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (Image credit: CNN)

The premise of Tucci in Italy will be familiar to fans of Searching for Italy, but here is the official description from National Geographic:

“The five-part series follows Tucci on a visually stunning and deeply personal exploration of the country’s breathtaking landscapes, rich history, and the complex connections with its food that have shaped each region’s distinct culture and, of course, their iconic pasta.”

Nat Geo adds that Tucci will meet with locals, chefs, fellow foodies, fishermen, artisans and even cowboys to unearth hidden gems and untold stories, resulting in a curated journey across the full series.

Tucci in Italy locations

Here are the locations across Italy that Tucci will visit as part of this five-part series, as well as a synopsis for each episode:

Tucci in Italy episode 1, “Tuscany”

“Stanley revels in the artistry of the food in this picturesque region. The spirit of culinary creativity is alive in the birthplace of the Renaissance. In Florence, where he spent a memorable year of his youth, he samples a famous, and unexpected, breakfast dish. He heads out on the ranch with traditional Tuscan cowboys and experiences a grand outdoor feast in Siena at the world-famous Palio.”

Tucci in Italy episode 2, “Lombardy”

“Stanley exposes the pioneering spirit of Italy’s industrial heartland, where the cuisine and ingredients are defiantly forward-thinking. He samples a futuristic menu made possible by a space-age farm, taste-tests new dishes at the country’s famed service stations and discovers one of the world’s most expensive ingredients being grown in the shadow of a steel factory.”

Tucci in Italy episode 3, “Trentino-Alto Adige”

“Stanley delves into the complex identity of Italy’s northernmost region, where many speak German as well as Italian. He samples an unexpectedly delicious hay soup, skis down a mountain to experience Dirndl Day, eats slope-side polenta, and fly-fishes in a glacial river. Along the way, he uncovers a history of border conflict, which has left its mark on the people and their food.”

Tucci in Italy episode 4, “Abruzzo”

“Stanley discovers unexpected delights in this wildest of regions, one he’s never visited before. He explores how the rugged terrain impacts its food and culture. High up in sheep country, he cooks mutton on a traditional barbecue, savors a Sunday lunch with an unexpected French influence, and reveals the surprising—and deliciously sweet—origins of confetti.”

Tucci in Italy episode 5, “Lazio”

“Stanley ventures beyond Rome to Lazio’s less visited countryside to understand the relationship between the ancient metropolis and rural heartland. He samples a Roman pizza, porchetta from Ariccia, a rustic fish soup, and a springtime lamb—dishes that share a culinary soul with beautiful ingredients allowed to speak for themselves.”

Tucci in Italy trailer

Watch the trailer for Tucci in Italy right here (warning, keep distance at a safe distance so you don’t drool on it from all the delicious food):

Tucci in Italy behind the scenes

Tucci in Italy is a co-production between Tucci’s SALT Productions and BBC Studios.