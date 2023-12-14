Stanley Tucci now searching for Italy in new series at Nat Geo

Stanley Tucci fans and foodies rejoice! After the Emmy-winning actor's Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy season 2 marked the end of the award-winning docuseries on CNN, the rumors of the show making a comeback have proven true, but with a new name and new home. National Geographic announced it has greenlit Tucci — The Heart of Italy (working title).

The show is going to be a 10-part docuseries that sees Tucci travel across Italy as "he unlocks the distinct flavors that define each region and discovers the rich versatility of Italy through those he meets along the journey," while he explores places off the beaten track and talks with fascinating people — professional chefs, amateur cooks, farmers, fishermen, winemakers, brewers and fellow eaters — to discuss the country’s food culture and other challenges facing the country. Sound familiar?

Among the regions that Tucci is going to travel into in the inaugural 10 episodes are Sicily, Trentino-Alto Adige, Veneto, Marche and Lazio.

National Geographic will serve as the home for the new series, which is produced by BBC Studios, Specialist Factual Productions and Tucci's Salt Productions. Filming is expected to begin in January 2024.

"National Geographic is all about adventure and exploration, and I am honored to take viewers once again to explore Italy through the lens of food," said Tucci. "In Italy's many distinct regions there is always something new to discover and I’m more than excited to begin the process in partnership with BBC Studios."

Whatever you want to call the show, we couldn't be more excited to have Stanley Tucci taking us on a TV tour of Italy. Searching for Italy first premiered during the pandemic and was a an incredible watch, giving us the excitement of traveling while staying safe at home (we named it one of best TV shows of 2021).

The only question we want answers to now is when will we be able to watch the new series!

In the meantime, if you want to see why we're so excited to watch Tucci dine on pasta and other Italian foods or enjoy the original series again, you can watch both seasons of Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy on Discovery Plus and Max.