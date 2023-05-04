Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy may be nearing a comeback

Adventures through the Italian countryside with Stanley Tucci may not be over. Though Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy came to an end at CNN, Tucci, who hosts and produces the travel and culture show, says that a new home for the series may be announced in the near future.

Speaking to Variety (opens in new tab) at a premiere for his new series Citadel, Tucci was quoted as saying he is "pretty confident" that Searching for Italy is going to find a new streamer or network to continue the series, adding "we'll find out in a few weeks."

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy ran for two seasons on CNN (it aired on BBC2 in the UK), with Searching for Italy season 2 wrapping up on October 30, 2022. The docuseries saw Tucci explore his Italian heritage and the food culture that the country is famous for, with each episode focusing on a different Italian region. The show was very popular among fans and earned its fair share of awards, including seven Primetime Emmy noms and two wins for Tucci as Outstanding Host Nonfiction Series or Special.

The title sequence for the show detailed that Tucci was planning on searching all 20 Italian regions throughout the series. The first two seasons saw him visit 13 of these regions, plus he did a special episode to explore how Italian food has impacted the London food scene. So there is definitely enough content for at least one more season.

Tucci confirmed as much on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (opens in new tab) a few months ago, saying 'Yes, I have plans to do season 3 and more."

Many fans of the show (myself included) were incredibly sad that Searching for Italy was cancelled after 14 episodes; named one of What to Watch's favorite TV shows of 2021, it was a great escape as many of us were stuck in our homes and unable to travel during the height of the pandemic. The prospect that it may return is very exciting and one that we are going to be keeping our eye on moving forward.

While CNN cancelled Searching for Italy as part of its trimming of original programming on the cable news network, it did keep the franchise running with a spinoff, Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico, which just wrapped up its first six episodes recently.

If you want to watch the first two seasons of Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy, they are streaming right now on Discovery Plus.