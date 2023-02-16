Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico — release date, locations and everything we know about the docuseries

CNN isn't out of the travel game just yet. After the end of Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy caught a number of fans by surprise, it turns out it is expanding into a franchise with Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico. The new series is set to be a part of CNN's spring TV lineup.

The exploration of Mexico with Longoria had been in the works originally as a CNN Plus exclusive series, but with the streaming service's quick shuttering in 2022, the series found its home on CNN's main network instead.

Here is everything that you need to know about Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico, from its premiere date to all the places in Mexico she is set to explore.

The premiere of Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico is set for Sunday, March 26, at 10 pm ET/PT on CNN. That is a special time for the series, as CNN says the regular time for episodes is going to be Sundays at 9 pm ET/PT.

Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico is going to feature six episodes to kick things off. Traditional pay-TV subscribers can actually get started with the docuseries a little early, as CNN is going to make one episode available on-demand on the CNN app and cable-operated platforms starting Friday, March 17.

It is unclear at this time if Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico is going to be shown in the UK. Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy episodes were shown on BBC 2 during its run.

Who is Eva Longoria?

Eva Longoria is an actress best known for her role on the hit ABC series Desperate Housewives. Some of her other credits have included roles on TV shows like Dragnet, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Telenovela and more, as well as appearing in movies such as Over Her Dead Body, Arthur Christmas, In a World…, Dora and the Lost City of Gold and Sylvie's Love.

She is also a producer and director. Her producing credits include Devious Maids, Gordita Chronicles and the first John Wick movie. As a director, she has directed episodes of a number of TV series, including Devious Maids, Jane the Virgin, Black-ish and Gordita Chronicles. She is also the director of the 2023 new movie Flamin' Hot.

Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico premise

It's a new host and a new location, but the basic premise for Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico is pretty much the same as Searching for Italy. Longoria is going to travel across Mexico to explore the cultures and dishes of the country’s various regions.

Here is the official synopsis from CNN:

"Searching for Mexico invites audiences to journey with Longoria across the lands of her ancestors as she explores how Mexico's rich culture, landscape and history have helped shape its cuisine, loved the world over. This season, Longoria surveys the cutting-edge gastronomic fare of Mexico City; discovers Mayan influences in Yucatan cuisine, including the slow-cooked cochinita pibil; and ventures to the home of Latin America’s chocolate trade, Oaxaca, where she samples the velvety chocolate mole. As Longoria enjoys a festive carne asada in Nuevo Leon, traditional birria stew in Jalisco and walks in the footsteps of her own ancestor, Lorenzo Longoria, in the exact spot in Veracruz where he arrived 400 years ago, she unlocks the secrets behind Mexico's most treasured and sometimes surprising dishes."

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Ramona Rosales/CNN) (Image credit: Ramona Rosales/CNN) (Image credit: Ramona Rosales/CNN)

Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico locations

With six episodes of Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico, the show is going to explore six locations. It is not known what episodes are going to feature what location, but here are the six places that Longoria is going to explore:

Jalisco

Mexico City

Nuevo Leon

Oaxaca

Veracruz

Yucatan

Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico trailer

Get a preview of what's in store with Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico with the official trailer right here:

How to watch Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico

Airing on CNN, any traditional pay-TV subscriber with a plan that includes CNN can watch Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico live on their TV without too much fuss. You can also watch live if you are a subscriber to a live TV streaming service that carries CNN, which includes popular platforms like Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

If you subscribe to any of these live TV streaming services, you can also stream the docuseries live or on-demand via CNN.com, CNN OTT and mobile apps and CNNgo.