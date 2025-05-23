I couldn't stop laughing as Conan O’Brien hilariously blasts Stanley Tucci, Eva Longoria travel shows

Apparently, Conan O’Brien is like us, comparing himself and his travels to what others are doing. Except unlike us, Conan is more jealous of the fact that his contemporaries, Eva Longoria and Stanley Tucci, are doing less than him.

This was all taken from a hilarious bit of the Max travel show Conan O’Brien Must Go season 2, specifically in episode 3 when the former late night host/podcaster/most recent Oscar host visited Austria.

While doing a segment in the office of famous psychoanalysis Sigmund Freud, Conan got in a therapy session for himself where he vented about all the crap that he does while Longoria (in Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico/Spain) and Tucci (in Tucci in Italy) and basically just going around sampling delicious local foods. To emphasize the point, he does so while dressed in a complete Freud costume.

Unfortunately, there is no clip of the segment available online as of publication, so if you want to watch it you’ll have to do so on Max (subscription required). But if you’re in need of a good laugh I highly recommend you seek it out; I needed to catch my breath because I was laughing so hard.

To give a little description of the scene, Conan (again in a beard, wig and doing an Austrian accent) lies on an air mattress (the famous Freud couch is actually at a museum in London) and talks about what irks him most — what he sees as the gulf in effort between his travel show and that of Longoria and Tucci.

“Eva Longoria, she just goes to Mexico City and ‘oh, look at me, I’m all dressed up and I’m all pretty, and look at me. Oh, I just ate some delicious food and had a glass of wine. That’s delicious’ And cut, go back to your hotel room, it’s a five-star, Eva Longoria. Or Stanley Tucci, what the f**k? He just tastes things and says this is delicious… I feel like there’s an explosion of joy in my mouth.’ And cut, go back to your hotel room Stanley Tucci, we got it.’”

Meanwhile, he jokes he hasn’t seen his family in months, he’s forced to dress up in costumes and do crazy things like going on a trapeze then immediately off to the next country all to appease his streaming bosses at Max, which he also perfectly lambasts for dropping HBO from their name (this was filmed ahead of Max’s recent announcement that it would be going back to the HBO Max brand in the near future).

Conan O'Brien and Jordan Schlansky on Conan O'Brien Must Go (Image credit: Team Coco/Max)

This is more part of Conan’s self-deprecating style of humor than real darts at his fellow travel show hosts, but it’s hilarious to imagine a beef between the three of them.

That’s just one of many great bits from Conan O’Brien Must Go season 2 episode 3. Among some of my other favorites from this episode are a quick trip to Liechtenstein for an unofficial and brief episode of Conan O’Brien Must Go, his banter with the descendant of the inventor of the snow globe and more great arguments with producer Jordan Schlansky.

Again, you can watch Conan O’Brien Must Go season 2 episode 3, as well as the previous episodes from season 2 and all of season 1, on Max right now.