Conan O’Brien Must Go season 2: release date, locations and everything we know about the Conan O’Brien travel show

Conan O’Brien’s Emmy-winning travel show is back with Conan O’Brien Must Go season 2. The Max original series will once again see the former talk show host, current podcaster, comedian and all-around entertainer head off to different countries where he will visit some of his international fans while also exploring the cultures and customs of the countries.

Though O’Brien stopped doing his late-night talk show back in 2021, he has remained incredibly busy building a podcast brand that is headlined by his podcast Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend, doing live shows and, most recently, hosting the 2025 Oscars. But Conan O’Brien Must Go has been one of his biggest recent hits, which has viewers excited to see where Conan is gallivanting off to this season.

For information on that and more, read on for everything you need to know about Conan O’Brien Must Go season 2.

The second season of Conan O’Brien Must Go premieres exclusively on Max on Thursday, May 8. There are three episodes this season, all of which are expected to be available immediately.

You must be a Max subscriber to watch Conan O’Brien Must Go season 2. The streaming service has both an ad-supported and ad-free tier, is available as a stand-alone streaming service or can be added as an add-on to other platforms, like YouTube TV and Prime Video.

Unfortunately, for any Conan O’Brien fans in the UK, the show is not available to stream.

Conan O’Brien Must Go season 2 premise

We’ve touched on the Conan O’Brien Must Go premise, but here’s some more detail.

On one of O’Brien’s podcasts, Conan O’Brien Needs a Fan, he talks with fans of his from all over the world. Sometimes, the fans invite Conan to come visit them in their home countries. Well, this show is O’Brien taking them up on their offer. In addition to visiting his fans, he also experiences many of the different aspects of the country’s culture, all while doing some funny bits as well.

Conan O’Brien Must Go season 2 locations

In Conan O’Brien Must Go season 1, O’Brien jetted off to Norway, Thailand, Argentina and Ireland. So where’s he heading in season 2?

This time O’Brien is traveling to New Zealand, Austria and Spain.

Conan O'Brien Must Go season 2 cast

Before becoming the host of his own travel show, Conan O'Brien was a five-time Emmy winner who began as a writer on Saturday Night Live and The Simpsons before taking over Late Night with Conan O'Brien in the early 90s. He then became the host of The Tonight Show, but that was unfortunately short-lived due to complications that are better read about here. However, he started another talk show on TBS, Conan, that started in 2010 and ran until 2021. He now is a podcaster/podcast producer and is set to host the Oscars for the second time in 2026.

While O'Brien is the only consistent figure on Conan O'Brien Must Go, some promo materials for the second season highlight some other notable names making appearances. They are the Oscar-winner Javier Bardem and long-time foil to Conan, Jordan Schlansky.

Conan O’Brien Must Go season 2 trailer

There’s no official trailer for Conan O’Brien Must Go season 2 yet, but a short clip from the second season is now on YouTube, where Conan gives some restaurant tips. Watch it directly below: