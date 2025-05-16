The Horne Section season 2: release date, guest stars, interview, trailer and everything we know

The Horne Section season 2 is here, kicking off with a guest appearance from choirmaster Gareth Malone, a bid to be crowned World's Strongest Musician, a performance on Sunday Brunch and some reimagined Channel 4 TV theme tunes.

Here is everything you need to know about The Horne Section season 2...

The Horne Section season 2 starts with a double bill on Thursday, May 22 at 10 pm on Channel 4.

The whole series will be available as a box set on Channel 4 streaming on the same date, where you can also find series one.

Can I count it off? Alex and The Horne Section in rehearsal (Image credit: Channel 4)

The Horne Section season 2 plot

Struggling with his newfound fame, the pressure of filming live from his family home and subsequent lack of money, Alex Horne is determined to prove to the nation that he is a credible musician and bandleader of his band The Horne Section, especially when an appearance from acclaimed multi-instrumentalist Reggie Watts throws what little musical confidence he had.

Trying not to be overshadowed by the real musicians he works with, and struggling to cope with guests being cancelled during live recordings, the first ever World’s Strongest Musician competition, desperate corporate awards and a haunted TV studio, Alex is insistent that the show must go on.

Calmly steering the ship is production extraordinaire Thora (Desiree Burch) who does her best to keep the show on air amid the chaos and in the face of Channel 4 exec Ash (Georgia Tennant) being generally obstructive, her admirably lazy TV researcher and niece Lucy (Camille Ucan) barely looking away from her phone, and intern runner Nelly (Tim Mahendren) being perpetually flustered.

Despite his international success, John Oliver is still keen to make it as a musical comedian and desperate to be part of the band, while the phenomenal Reggie Watts is in the UK after his residency on James Corden’s late night show comes to an end and is booked to make a one-off appearance that leaves a lasting impression that almost everyone is dazzled by.

Who will be crowned the World's Strongest Musician? (Image credit: Channel 4)

The Horne Section season 2 - Alex Horne interview

Is Alex Horne a harsh taskmaster as band leader of the Horne Section? What's on his backstage rider? Is he looking forward to playing Glastonbury? Some of these questions and perhaps a few others are answered as we ask the man himself to preview the new, second series of his musical Channel 4 sitcom...

Alex, what guest stars should we look out for in season two?

"We have a lot of comedians playing characters. Kyell Smith-Bynoe plays a disgraced footballer. Ronni Ancona is in it, and I just love everything that she does. And John Oliver is back. Plus there are lots more!"

What's the hardest thing about being the Horne Section front man?

"Well, I'm quite bad at singing, and I don't like dancing. However, I would say a normal frontman is a bit annoying. Everyone says comedians have a secret desire to be in a band, and I think I did. It's a real band, but I'm not a real front man."

Can you play an instrument?

"I reached Grade III on the French horn."

What TV theme tunes are you reimagining?

"We've done Location Location Location, 24 Hours in Police Custody, Made in Chelsea and Married at First Sight."

What highlights can people look forward to this time round?

"In each episode, we try to do something interesting. So in episode 3 we have a sort of Memento [the Christopher Nolan film about memory loss] style thing. The whole series is really silly! But it's important to be silly."

Are you excited about playing Glastonbury?

"This is my first one! I think we're a good festival band, because we can combine music and comedy and there's lots of stuff the audience can get involved with."

Were you a fan of comedy songs growing up?

"I loved Bill Bailey. And The Blues Brothers was my favourite movie."

Do you get nervous before going on stage?

"I used to be sick before going on stage sometimes. But as soon as I had children, I stopped being nervous."

You wear very nice Horne Section branded shirts in the show. What's your merchandise range like?

"We have some non-absorbent tea towels. We often think trousers might be good."

What's on your backstage rider?

"People often forget that you do actually have to pay for your own rider! Mine is just three cans of Asahi."