Here We Go season 3: release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything we know

Brace yourselves for more family fun with the Jessops.

Chaos is the word that springs to mind when you think of the Jessops, the family at the heart of BBC One sitcom Here We Go. And with smart tech, role-play festivals and a trip to Malta in the mix for Here We Go season 3, we know that anything can happen... and probably will.

Here's everything we know about the new series...

Here We Go returns to BBC One on Friday, July 25 with a double bill from 9 pm, with remaining episodes then showing weekly.

If you can't wait, however, all seven episodes will be available on BBC iPlayer at launch.

Here We Go cast

Still unsure whether he's coming or going is hapless dad Paul (Jim Howick), alongside his somewhat neurotic wife Rachel (Katherine Parkinson) and their grown-up children, daughter Amy (Freya Parks) and son Sam (Jude Morgan-Collie), who's once again capturing the family's every move on camera.

The family wouldn't be complete without Paul’s mum 'gran' Sue (Alison Steadman), plus Rachel’s brother Robin (show creator Tom Basden) and his now very heavily pregnant wife Cherry (Tori Allen-Martin) - which means there will be a new member of the Jessop clan this series - baby Atlas!

Ready and... action! Jim and his co-stars get ready to film the very first scene for series 3. (Image credit: BBC1)

Here We Go season 3 plot

As the series begins, we learn it's Paul and Rachel’s wedding anniversary...

"Rachel’s gifted Paul a Big Green Egg barbecue," reveals Jim, who plays dad Paul. 'He talked a lot about wanting one in series one and now he’s finally got one.

To celebrate their anniversary, the entire Jessop clan are off to an escape room - if they can escape their own house first!

"The Jessops have new smart locks on the doors and windows and end up getting locked in. They have to get an electrician around to try and disable the locks and open the front door for them and he tells them: 'Just download the app,'" says Jim, who admits he's not the biggest fan of smart tech...

"Like Paul, whenever I hear someone say that, they've lost me. I'm a real Luddite! I tend to harass my parents into getting into the tech world, so they're not left behind but, deep down, I'm actually quite a primitive man."

Dad Paul (Jim Howick) has the weight of the world on his shoulders. (Image credit: BBC1)

What else is troubling Paul?

Amidst the chaos, police constable Paul’s also dealing with an ‘unfortunate’ rash…

"The Jessops have a smart photo frame, too, that shows different photos on a loop… and Paul’s ‘spotty bottom’ rash ends up fully on display. I had to choose my ‘bottom double’ on set - production showed me a catalogue of supporting artists, who all looked a bit like me and who were willing to have their bottom photographed!"

We hear there’s a big stunt in the first episode...

That's right. As Mum Rachel is frantically searching for the missing fob to unlock the door, daughter Amy is in the kitchen building a giant Lego Eiffel Tower…

"As chaos ensues, Rachel runs into the kitchen," explains Jim, "Let’s just say, it took a whole week for our production team to build one of these Eiffel Towers, so a lot of work went into what was inevitably going to be instant destruction!"

Will Amy's Eiffel Tower model be a casualty of the chaos? (Image credit: BBC1)

Blimey! Sounds like the Jessops need a holiday. Is it true they all go to Malta?

"That’s right, and we really did go to Malta," enthuses Jim. "This episode mainly focuses on Rachel's relationship with her dad - played by Robert Glenister (A Thousand Blows). It's a charming performance from him and he and Katherine are great together. Malta’s capital city Valletta, is a beautiful place and, as it’s not a heavy episode for Paul, I got to have the day off, so I wasn't running around in 30-degree heat!"

With three series in the bag, what keeps viewers coming back for more?

The Jessops might look like they constantly get on each other's nerves but, deep down, there's genuine affection there...

"There’s a deep love among the Jessops… mixed with envy and bitterness," says Jim.

"I think the warmth of the show comes from that real family thing of people not calling ahead and just dropping in; you won’t see someone for ages, then one day they’ll stop by with a jar of gherkins! It reminds me of my own childhood; it feels familiar and I think it resonates with people."

Here We Go season 3 trailer

Here's a taste of what the Jessops are getting up to in series 3...

Here We Go Series 3 | Official Trailer - BBC - YouTube Watch On

Here We Go returns on Friday, July 25 at 9pm on BBC One.