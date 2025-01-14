Stacey & Joe: trailer, premise and everything we know about the fly-on-the-wall reality series

Stacey & Joe will take us behind the scenes with everyone's favourite celebrity couple Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash.

The new fly-on-the-wall reality series for BBC One and iPlayer will see the famous pair give fans an exclusive insight into their lives, throwing open the doors of their home, Pickle Cottage, for the first time and welcoming us into their day-to-day world.

The new show will see cameras follow the lives of Stacey and Joe, their children, four ducks and two dogs, giving viewers a refreshing, honest take on their modern blended family. Raising their ‘pickles’, Zach, Leighton, Rex, Rose and Belle who are aged between 16 and one, is no mean feat especially combined with busy work schedules and ambitious passion projects like building a two-acre fishing lake.

Here is everything you need to know about Stacey & Joe...

There will be 6 hour-long episodes of Stacey & Joe coming to BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the Spring of 2025. As soon as we get an official release date we will add it to this guide.

Stacey and Joe are welcoming us into their homes for a new TV show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stacey & Joe premise

Filmed during the summer and autumn of 2024, the series shows the couple as they celebrate their second wedding anniversary, revealing how they met and fell in love.

Cameras follow 16-year-old Zach as he waits nervously for his GCSE results and we see Stacey winning big at the National Television Awards. Meanwhile, can a much-needed summer holiday in Turkey bring some harmony to the couple as they face their busiest year ever?

With Joe spending more time at home over the last 18 months, Stacey is adamant she wants to spend more time with the children - and the series ends with the family all together as they prepare for a festive Pickle Cottage Christmas.

Is there a trailer for Stacey & Joe?

Yes! Stacey posted a trailer for Stacey & Joe on her social media and you can watch below as we are introduced to all the family...

Behind the scenes and more on Stacey & Joe

Stacey & Joe was commissioned by Clare Sillery, Head of Commissioning, Documentaries. It is being made by Optomen whose Creative Directors are Tina Flintoff and Nick Hornby, Executive Producers are Charlotte Brookes and Sara Evans, Series Producer Kit Simpson and Series Director Tom Yeates. The BBC Commissioning Editor is Beejal-Maya Patel.

Speaking of the new show, Clare Sillery, Head of Commissioning, BBC Documentaries, says: “We’re thrilled to be working with Stacey and Joe on this incredibly special series as they open up the doors to their family home. In what promises to be an honest and heart-warming look into their world, full of joy, challenges and everything in between - this series offers a rare and intimate window as they navigate their way through the realities of raising a modern blended family.”

Charlotte Brookes, Head of Popular Factual, Optomen, adds: “It's such a privilege to be able to make this series with one of Britain's most loved families. Stacey and Joe have welcomed us into their home and trusted us with unprecedented access as they share the beautifully chaotic ups and downs of life in Pickle Cottage.”