Soap spoilers for the week of July 21: see what's happening in The Young and the Restless, The Bold and the Beautiful, General Hospital and more

When it comes to soaps in the US, there’s one thing that fans can always depend on — drama. From The Young and the Restless to The Bold and the Beautiful to General Hospital to Days of Our Lives to Beyond the Gates, the Big Five of daytime is set to bring forth some must-watch TV during the week of July 21. We’re talking romances heating up, plots thickening, mysteries continuing to unravel and what would the soaps be without the occasional life-or-death scenario?

To help fans get ready for the week ahead, we’re offering you a brief sneak peek of what you can look forward to in the five soaps. While we are excited to see what happened in the aftermath of Friday’s cliffhangers, we’re perhaps just as eager to learn if our predictions about the most-talked-about storylines wind up ringing true.

So without further ado, let’s jump right into what’s going down on The Young and the Restless, The Bold and the Beautiful, General Hospital, Days of Our Lives and Beyond the Gates during the week of July 21.

The Young and the Restless

Joshua Morrow, The Young and the Restles (Image credit: Bill Inoshita/CBS)

The major players in Genoa City are still in France at Cane's (Billy Flynn) French estate, dealing with the aftermath of Damian's (Jermaine Rivers) murder. With evidence lining up to put Nick (Joshua Morrow) on the hook for the crime, how will Victor (Eric Braeden) save his son?

Oh, and we can't forget Audra (Zuleyka Silver) and Kyle (Michael Mealor). Now that they've succumbed to passion, what happens next?

Here's what's coming up in The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of July 21.

The Bold and the Beautiful

Tanner Novlan in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Grace (Cassandra Creech) may be taking a victory lap with Liam's (Scott Clifton) miracle cure and a million dollars in the bank, but Finn (Tanner Novlan) smells something rotten about this whole thing. Eric (John McCook), in the meantime, is getting ready for the Italy trip and that means giving his son a warning about Nick's (Jack Wagner) intentions toward Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang).

Here's what's coming up in The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of July 21.

General Hospital

Carlo Rota and Maurice Benard, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Bahareh Ritter)

Things continue to be tense around Port Charles with the war heating up between Sidwell (Carlo Rota) and Sonny (Maurice Benard), Tracy (Jane Elliot) determined to rid the town of Sonny, Drew (Cameron Mathison) continuing to torment nearly everyone and Lulu (Alexa Havins) and Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) unable to call a truce. With so many dramatic storylines, anything can pop off to cause quite the explosive climax.

Here's what's coming up in the General Hospital spoilers for the week of July 21.

Days of Our Lives

Carson Boatman, Days of Our Lives (Image credit: Peacock)

It's time for Johnny's trial to begin, and everyone in Salem is on edge to find out who shot EJ. Holly and Ari need to find a way out, and fast.

Here's what's coming up in the Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of July 21.

Beyond the Gates

Brandon Claybon and Mike Manning, Beyond the Gates (Image credit: CBS)

With Martin's (Brandon Claybon) big secret unveiled, we have to wonder how the Dupree/Richardson clan will keep his skeletons from being dragged into the public eye any further. Especially, as Jacob (Jibre Hordges) is a man who is determined to use his badge to ensure truth and justice. And what of Nicole (Daphnée Duplaix)? Have all the lies finally push her over the edge?

Here's what's coming up in Beyond the Gates spoilers for the week of July 21.