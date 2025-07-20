Shark Week kicks off on Discovery Channel tonight with three new specials

It's that time of year again, fin fans: Shark Week is back. The 37th annual installment of jaw-snapping, air-breaching fun returns to the Discovery Channel beginning tonight, July 20th for seven nights of shark-related programming. And to kick things off, the wildlife-loving network is premiering three brand-new shark specials this evening starting at 8pm Eastern Time.

The first of the trio is Dancing With Sharks, hosted by Emmy-winning Dancing With the Stars emcee Tom Bergeron—described as an "unprecedented underwater dance competition," the show sees five expert divers use bait and choreography to interact with sharks, including hammerheads and tiger sharks.

"Each routine is unique, with signature underwater moves; a winner will be crowned, but can all the competitors make it that far?" reads the special's official logline.

"Needless to say, no one had ever come up with this topic before," Bergeron tells USA TODAY. "But it tickled me. And it also incorporates something we should've tried in my 15 years hosting 'Dancing With the Stars'; bringing in another species."

After Dancing With Sharks, Discovery will premiere Air Jaws: The Hunt for Colossus at 9pm Eastern Time. After a 20-foot great white breaches in New Zealand, a hunt launches for "Colossus," the legendary high-flying shark that may lead to a hidden colony of great whites.

And rounding things out at 10pm is Great White Assassins, which sees shark biologist Alison Towner and marine conservationist Dickie Chivell investigate how killer whales hunt great whites, with Dickie diving disguised as an orca in New Zealand.

To watch tonight's three Shark Week premieres, you're going to need access to the Discovery Channel. Helpfully, the network is included in most cable packages and can also be accessed via live TV streaming services like Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, Philo TV, DirecTV Stream and YouTube TV. The specials will also be available to stream on Discovery's proprietary streaming service, Discovery Plus. Currently, Discovery Plus features two plans: an ad-supported option for $4.99 per month and a commercial-free plan for $8.99 per month.

Check out a sneak peek of Air Jaws: The Hunt for Colossus before tuning into that and tonight's other Shark Week specials on the Discovery Channel.