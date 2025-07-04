It's a shark show frenzy! Netflix adds another as Jaws hits 50 — and this time it's a game show!

It's the 50th anniversary of Jaws this summer, so this has meant we're getting a crazy amount of shark shows; the latest, All the Sharks, has just been added to Netflix.

Yep, closely following on from the Netflix documentary Shark Whisperer released earlier this week, All the Sharks has now arrived, seeing four teams of shark experts competing to, erm, photograph the most sharks!

They’re battling it out for a $50,000 prize for their chosen marine charity as they travel from the crystal-clear Caribbean waters to the mysterious depths of the Pacific over six episodes.

The trailer (below) reveals that not all the sharks are worth the same amount of points. If you manage to photograph a rarer shark, you get more points!

All the Sharks | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

We then see one of the teams spot an epaulette shark, which, according to them, looks like a snake and walks! While another team spots a tiger shark. As the host, Tom "The Blowfish" Hird, puts it, "To win this competition, you can't just find some sharks, you have to find all the sharks."

One of the competitors, Brendan Talwar, a marine fisheries ecologist and postdoctoral scholar at UC San Diego's Scripps Institution of Oceanography, spoke to the University of California San Diego about taking part.

Contestants Brendan Talwar and Chris Malinowski (Image credit: Netflix)

Brendan said: "In joining the production, I hoped to be part of a team that reinvents 'shark-TV' by dropping the manufactured drama typical of most sharky programs. All the Sharks makes the case for our oceans being the greatest playgrounds on Earth — places where the most fantastic encounters are just around the corner and where sharks and rays are abundant, valuable parts of healthy and diverse marine ecosystems.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"The most memorable moments of my life have been underwater, shared with friends and students, and All the Sharks will allow us to share some of the most fantastic moments I’ve ever had with viewers across the globe."

(Image credit: Netflix)

We should say it’s not just Netflix making shark shows as Jaws turns 50. We have Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story, a 90-minute documentary that will be shown in the US on National Geographic and Hulu on Thursday, July 10. A day later, it airs in the UK on National Geographic as part of its annual Shark Week and will also be available on Disney Plus.

Also in the UK, there's a new show coming up on ITV called SHARK! Celebrity Infested Waters, which will see ocean-fearing celebs coming face to face with sharks!

All the Sharks is on Netflix now, as is Shark Whisperer. Check out our best shows on Netflix guide for more series to enjoy.