Chrissy Metz leads Lifetime's Faith in the Flames: The Nichole Jolly Story tonight

We've seen the real-life devastation that wildfires can bring, most recently in Southern California earlier this year. And tonight, Lifetime dramatizes the destructive impact of such a natural disaster in the channel's newest title, Faith in the Flames: The Nichole Jolly Story, premiering tonight, July 19 at 8pm Eastern Time.

Led by This is Us alum Chrissy Metz, Faith in the Flames: The Nichole Jolly Story is based on the true story of the devastating 2018 fire that ripped through Paradise, California. Metz portrays the titular talented nurse, "who begins her day as usual, only to face an unimaginable crisis when a wildfire rapidly engulfs the town."

“Torn between her duty to protect her patients and her desperate need to find her husband Nick, (Colin Moss) and children, Nichole discovers an unyielding strength within herself to save not only her family but countless residents from the encroaching flames," reads the official logline of the harrowing new drama, per Lifetime. “The film is a tribute to the indomitable human spirit and the unsung heroes who emerge in the face of tragedy.”

To tune into the premiere of Faith in the Flames: The Nichole Jolly Story tonight at 8pm, you're going to need access to the Lifetime network. Those with cable packages can watch on their local Lifetime channel, but even if you don't have traditional cable, cord-cutters can also tune in online with a live TV streaming service that carries Lifetime, such as Frndly TV, Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and Philo TV. And if you miss the television broadcast tonight, don't fret: Faith in the Flames: The Nichole Jolly Story will also be available to stream on MyLifetime.com beginning tomorrow, Sunday, July 20.

Faith in the Flames: The Nichole Jolly Story is the first in a four-film series that features women “finding resilience through their faith despite harrowing circumstances,” per the network. The other three movies in the series are: Before Your Father Finds Us starring Alexa PenaVega on July 26, If I Run starring Kat Graham on August 2 and Finding Faith with Paula Patton on August 9.

Official Trailer | Faith in the Flames: The Nichole Jolly Story | Lifetime - YouTube Watch On

Check out the official trailer for Faith in the Flames: The Nichole Jolly Story before tuning into the gripping true story tonight at 8pm on Lifetime.