General Hospital spoilers: Sonny’s new alliance brings down Sidwell for good?

Despite General Hospital’s Sonny (Maurice Benard) spending the top of the year thinking about retirement from the underworld, alongside Jason (Steve Burton), it appears the Dimpled Kingpin of Port Charles and his right-hand man now find themselves in an old-fashioned mob war. This is all thanks to newcomer, Jenz Sidwell (Carlo Rota).

After Michael (then played by Chad Duell) was caught in the penthouse explosion, likely meant for Sonny, the Corinthos patriarch made it his mission to find the party responsible. While there have been inklings that the mastermind of the murder plot was Sidwell, nothing has been proven conclusively, hence Sidwell walking around unscathed.

But after Sonny and Sidwell’s recent contentious conversation, where Sonny again rejected Sidwell’s proposal to buy his piers, and now following the arson at Charlie’s Pub, which almost claimed Kristina’s (Kate Mansi) life, Sonny is out for blood. He wants Sidwell’s blood, as the kingpin sees him as the only suspect in the recent attacks against his family.

Carlo Rota and Maurice Benard, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Bahareh Ritter)

Back in the day, Sonny and Jason would have dealt with Sidwell on their own without breaking a sweat. Sadly for the duo, Acting District Attorney Turner (Nazneen Contractor) is investigating Sonny and itching for a reason to lock him away in prison. So, his seeking deadly revenge outright may not work this time around. This is why we think he may need an ally in his takedown of his new enemy. Enter Jack Brennan (Chris McKenna).

Jack is the head of the WSB, a government agency dedicated to protecting the overall well-being of the public at large. In a manner of speaking, he almost has a duty to take action against Sidwell, as he’s been a menace since arriving in Port Charles. Despite portraying to many that he’s a legitimate businessman, Sidwell is a threat and danger to the good people of Port Charles.

Chris McKenna, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

Along these lines, the danger he presents should be especially concerning to Jack as Carly (Laura Wright), her children and grandchildren are all in harm’s way due to their connection to Sonny. Jack has already proven that he is willing to go so far as to operate outside of his duties as a WSB leader to protect his new girlfriend. With that being said, why wouldn’t he jump into this mob war and tip the scales in Sonny’s favor?

If our hunch proves correct, we can picture two scenarios occurring. Either Jack goes to Sonny directly and offers him intel and coverage to kill Sidwell, offering to ensure Sonny’s tracks are covered so he doesn’t go to prison. Or, Jack covertly orchestrates a hit on Sidwell, eliminating him, but makes sure there isn’t evidence to pin the murder on Sonny. There’s also a chance Jack works to get Sidwell locked away in prison, but we digress.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

On a final note, we have to wonder, if Jack does help Sonny out here, would Jack want something big in return?