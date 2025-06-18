General Hospital spoilers: Jason makes a big discovery?

Despite General Hospital’s Drew (Cameron Mathison) believing he is the king of Port Charles and the center of this fictional soap universe, there are actually other things happening that have nothing to do with him. Case in point, the mystery involving Professor Henry Dalton (Daniel Goddard).

Since Dalton has entered the show’s canvas, it’s been clear that he’s been up to something shady, likely criminal. Right away, Anna (Finola Hughes) developed an instant distrust of him, Emma (Braedyn Bruner) wanted to become his student assistant to take him down and Josslyn (Eden McCoy) was assigned to investigate him as her first big case as a WSB agent. Plus, we can’t forget that apparently Dalton and Sidwell (Carlo Rota) have been working together, which can’t be a good thing.

Daniel Goddard, General (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

Going back to Anna for a moment, she brought up her concerns about Dalton with Jack Brennan (Chris L. McKenna), and he pretty much dismissed her as a worried grandmother rather than a former colleague with good instincts. Because of that, she went to Jason (Steve Burton) and asked if he wouldn’t mind doing some digging into Dalton on her behalf. She’s worried about Emma, and she convinced him that he should be worried about Josslyn working for Dalton if he’s up to something criminal. Jason, of course, agreed to help.

Having said all of that, we can’t shake the feeling that in the course of Jason’s investigation that he’ll uncover some shocking news. While there’s a good chance he learns of Dalton and Sidwell’s partnership, we believe he’ll actually discover that Josslyn is working for the WSB.

We can picture a scenario in which Josslyn and Jason cross paths in their covert missions, and it becomes clear that Josslyn is not some helpless college student.

Perhaps there’s even a situation in which they have to rely on each other to fight past Sidwell’s men, and Jason notices her combat training. He could later demand to know the full truth. Not for nothing, months ago, Jason seemed skeptical of Josslyn’s alleged trip to Easter Island. He may figure she was gone for weeks, training with the WSB.

Eden McCoy, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

If our hunch becomes correct, Josslyn may reveal the full story of how she became entangled with the WSB, which means she’d confess to Jason that she murdered Cyrus (Jeff Kober) and turned to Jack for help.

All of this information might actually leave Jason speechless. However, would he find the words to tell Carly (Laura Wright)? She was quick to move past his deception about baby Daisy, but would Carly stand for him lying to her again about Josslyn? We aren’t so sure.

So Jason may press Josslyn to tell her mother or threaten to do it himself. Additionally, we can’t ignore the fact that Jack recruiting Josslyn into the WSB would be the perfect revelation to get Carly to break up with Jack, something Jason has wanted from the very beginning. So he has extra motivation to want Carly to hear all the sordid details sooner rather than later.