Conan O'Brien Must Go: everything we know about the travel show

Conan O'Brien signed off of his late night TV show Conan in 2021, bringing an end to a nearly 30-year run as one of the fixtures of late night TV. But it had long been reported that O'Brien would return with a new show streaming exclusively on HBO Max (soon to just be known as Max). We now know what that show is going to be — Conan O'Brien Must Go.

The new show is going to be a travel series and an offshoot of O'Brien's popular podcast, Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend. The travel show format has certainly been a popular of late, with the Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy and Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico on CNN, and Eugene Levy's The Reluctant Traveler on Apple TV Plus. Expect O'Brien to bring his fantastic absurdist humor style to the proceedings though.

Here is everything that we know right now about O’Briens return to TV with Conan O'Brien Must Go.

No release date or even a release window was shared for Conan O'Brien Must Go. In the official announcement from Warner Bros. Discovery, they say that the four-episode series is currently in production, while O'Brien shared in a tweet announcing the series that the plan is to finish the show when the current writers strike ends.

Conan O'Brien Must Go premise

Warner Bros. Discovery's description of the show says that "it will feature O'Brien visiting new friends he's met through his podcast, Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend, where he dives deep with listeners from across the country and the world."

O'Brien added, "My fans around the globe never asked me to visit them, so I did."

From the trailer that you can watch below, we can see that O'Brien travels to Norway and Bangkok as part of the series.

This has a similar feel to the special Conan Without Border episodes that O'Brien did on his Conan late night TV show, which saw him travel to Cuba, Haiti, Israel, Italy, Armenia, Berlin and more.

Conan O'Brien Must Go trailer

While on release date was given with the announcement, a trailer was included, showing O'Brien's travels to Norway and Bangkok. O'Brien's interactions with his fans and other people in those places are sure to delight fans as the trailer is stuffed with his trademark humor. Watch the trailer right here:

Conan O'Brien Must Go cast

From what we've seen of the show, it looks like O'Brien is the only consistent presence on Conan O'Brien Must Go, as he travels from place to place meeting his fans and other locals. But longtime fans of his may be wondering if other familiar faces from O'Brien's time on TV and from his podcast are going to be making any appearances?

This includes long-time assistant Sona Movsesian, former co-host Andy Richter, show producer Jordan Schlansky and podcast producer Matt Gourley. As of right now, it's unclear if any of them are going to appear on the new show, but we can keep our fingers crossed.

How to watch Conan O'Brien Must Go

Conan O'Brien Must Go is going to stream exclusively on Max (nee HBO Max), so a subscription to the streaming service is going to be necessary to watch.

While we wait for his new travel show, Max subscribers can also watch all Conan Without Border episodes on the streaming service.