The Reluctant Traveller — release date, destinations and all about the Eugene Levy travel show

The Reluctant Traveller on Apple TV Plus is a new departure for Schitt’s Creek co-creator and star Eugene Levy. The comedy actor is the first to admit he’s not the most adventurous or well-travelled person in the world. But now the Emmy award-winning actor feels it’s finally time to leave the Rosebud Motel and broaden his horizons, so he’s (nervously) packing his suitcase and heading to some of the most beautiful and intriguing places on the planet.

Getting the show off the ground wasn’t the easiest thing in the world, however, as Eugene explains. “So I get a call from my agent, who says, 'We had a call from Apple and they want you to host a show about exotic hotels around the world,' which, anybody else would go, “Woo! That's something!” And I thought, that's kind of appealing, because I do like a good hotel. But it's a travel show, and I'm not really the best person to host this,” he says. “It's not that I don't like travelling, it's just I don't love travelling. And I'm not a chatty person in real-life, and I think you have to have that gift when you're doing a show like this. I'm not a curious person, I have a very low sense of adventure. I'm not the person for this. So I said, "Thank them very much, but I'm going to pass on this. I think they can get somebody better."

Luckily Apple disagreed and they managed to talk Eugene into the show, making him the perfect reluctant host. So here’s everything you need to know about The Reluctant Traveler on Apple TV+…

The Reluctant Traveller is an eight-episode travel series will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday February 24 2023.

What happens and destinations in The Reluctant Traveller

The Reluctant Traveller follows lucky Eugene Levy as he travels to destinations in Costa Rica, Finland, Italy, Japan, Maldives, Portugal, South Africa and the US.

“It’s really been an eye-opener,” says Eugene. “To say you’re not really keen on traveling, it’s not the greatest thing to say. It’s not something that’s impressing people. And now, I’m getting it.”

All about Eugene Levy

Eugene Levy is best known for his role as Johnny Rose in the hit Netflix (now Hulu) comedy series Schitt’s Creek, which he co-wrote with his son Dan Levy, who plays Johnny’s son David. He also starred in the American Pie films as well as Splash, National Lampoon’s Vacation, Father of the Bride II, Armed and Dangerous and The Man and A Mighty Wind.

Catherine O'Hara as Moira Rose and Eugene Levy as Johnny Rose in Schitt's Creek. (Image credit: Comedy Central / The Hollywood Archive)

All about Eugene Levy's family..

Both of Eugene’s children have followed him into show business. His son Dan co-wrote and co-starred in the hugely popular show Schitt’s Creek, playing David Rose. Dan is executive producer on The Big Brunch, which he also hosts, and has also starred in Sex Education. Happiest Season and Modern Family. Eugene’s daughter Sarah Levy plays Twyla Sands on Schitt’s Creek. She’s also starred in Distancing Socially, SurrealEstate and United We Fall.

Dan Levy looks on as his father Eugene Levy delivers his part of their acceptance speech at the 72nd Emmys. (Image credit: ABC)

Is there a trailer for The Reluctant Traveler?

Not yet but keep an eye on this page and we’ll post the trailer on here when it becomes available.