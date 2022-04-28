Netflix loses Schitt’s Creek to Hulu — the Rose family's big move

Schitt’s Creek is going to be on the move. The fan-favorite sitcom is switching its streaming home (or motel room, if you like) from Netflix to Hulu, with all six seasons of the show arriving on October 3, 2022, Hulu officially announced.

Schitt’s Creek, which was commissioned by the CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Company) aired on Pop TV in the US. The show follows the wealthy Rose family, who suddenly find themselves broke and have no choice but to move to Schitt's Creek, a small-town once bought as a joke. Forced to live out of a motel, with their pampered lives a memory, they struggle to find jobs and relationships and, most importantly, figure out what it means to be a family in the loveable town they’ve reluctantly come to call home. The series stars Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Dan Levy, Annie Murphy, Chris Elliott and Emily Hampshire.

Originally premiering in 2015, Schitt’s Creek really started to pick up steam when it became available to stream on Netflix. As more and more fans binged the series and recommended it to others, by its final couple of seasons it became an absolute sensation. This included Schitt’s Creek final season dominating the 2020 Emmys, winning nine awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series and acting trophies for its four main stars, Eugene and Dan Levy, O’Hara and Murphy.

The show has also become endlessly quotable and memeable (one of our personal favorites being Alexis’ “Ew, David”). This is something Hulu referenced in their official announcement.

"Based on the number of Schitt’s Creek GIFs we Slack every day, it’s no surprise that we are absolutely thrilled to welcome Johnny, Moira, Alexis, 'Daviiid' and the wonderfully unique residents of Schitt’s Creek to Hulu," said Joe Earley, president of Hulu. "We can’t wait to share the award-winning, blisteringly-funny, yet heartwarming series and characters with our subscribers. We know they’ll fit in nicely."

It is not clear at this time when Schitt’s Creek will leave Netflix. As Hulu is strictly a US-based streaming service, we also can’t confirm if Schitt’s Creek will remain on Netflix in other markets, including the UK, or be off Netflix entirely.

Interestingly, this is an example of the shoe being on the other foot in the ongoing streaming battles between Netflix, Hulu and others. In 2021, Netflix managed to snag the streaming rights to Seinfeld away from Hulu. Now Hulu has returned the favor for Schitt’s Creek.